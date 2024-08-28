Sorry fellas, new route to East Lake’s 18th green won’t be allowed

Keegan Bradley, fourth in the standings and also one to consider the bold move, revealed Wednesday that the strategy will not be allowed. The area will be marked out of bounds for tournament play.

“I was going to hit it down the 10th hole on 18, and just found out that was out of bounds,” Bradley said Wednesday. “That’s an interesting wrinkle to everything.”

Sorry fellas. You’ll need to play the hole as it was intended.

MORE TO COME