Sorry fellas, new route to East Lake’s 18th green won’t be allowed

Players prcatice on the green with the clubhouse in the background during the practice round for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tuesday August 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Players prcatice on the green with the clubhouse in the background during the practice round for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tuesday August 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
1 hour ago

Well, that strategy didn’t last long.

Several players here at the Tour Championship have been experimenting with hitting their drive at No. 18 down the fairway at No. 10 during practice rounds. Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, first and second in the FedEx Cup points standings, said they have contemplated the strategy for a better route to the green on the par-5 finishing hole.

That’s no longer an option.

Keegan Bradley, fourth in the standings and also one to consider the bold move, revealed Wednesday that the strategy will not be allowed. The area will be marked out of bounds for tournament play.

“I was going to hit it down the 10th hole on 18, and just found out that was out of bounds,” Bradley said Wednesday. “That’s an interesting wrinkle to everything.”

Sorry fellas. You’ll need to play the hole as it was intended.

MORE TO COME

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

