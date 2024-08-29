Breaking: Georgia voters will choose from six presidential candidates in November
Scottie Scheffler’s infamous cap does some good for charity

Cap worn during arrest at PGA Championship auctioned for charity
A golf fan holds up a “Free Scottie,” t-shirt as Scottie Scheffler walks by after his tee shot on the 18th hole during a practice round for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Steve Hummer and
22 minutes ago

The question today: Would you pay more than $2,000 for a simple white golf cap that did nothing to lower your handicap.

For those who put a high value on infamy, the answer is a resounding yes.

Last weekend the signed cap that Scottie Scheffler wore the day he was arrested at the PGA Championship reportedly fetched a remarkable $2,375 during a Kids Cancer Alliance charity auction.

In May while trying to enter Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club for the start of his second round, Scheffler came into conflict with a police officer working the gate. Traffic was backed up following a fatal accident near the course, and the golfer was trying to navigate around the backup when the officer latched onto his car trying to stop him. Scheffler was pulled from the car, put in handcuffs and booked on charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

After his release, Scheffler hurried back to the course for his 10:08 a.m. tee time, birdied his first hole and shot 66. All the while topped by that plain white cap.

All charges were dropped two weeks later when the Jefferson County Attorney said his office couldn’t move forward with the charges based on the evidence.

And three months later, at a children’s cancer auction, at least a little good came of the incident.

Don’t make dad mad

Chris Kirk’s father might be mad.

Father may have taken son to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club as a youngster who grew up less than 40 miles away from the course. If he did, the son doesn’t remember.

“No, I don’t think so,” said Kirk, who grew up in Woodstock, went to Etowah High and the University of Georgia, of attending the PGA Tour playoff finale. “If I did and I don’t remember, my dad is going to be really mad.”

It seems, Kirk was more concerned about his own golf game.

“I remember going to the old Callaway Gardens event, watching Davis (Love) and Fred Couples; got Hal Sutton’s autograph. I remember that and those guys.

“I think as a kid, obviously I was watching some golf on TV, but … I was worried about playing my own game. If I went to a PGA Tour event, I would have just been mad that I didn’t get to play that day.”

