Saturday at the Masters: When an final pairing eagle puts you five strokes off the lead

What a difference a hole makes. On the par-4 11th, Schwartzel’s approach shot, from the fairway, went so far right it landed near the tee box at No. 12. The group of Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry were still on the tee, with Im about to place his ball. When all was clear, Schwartzel chipped onto the green from 37 yards to 10 feet. However, he just missed the putt and bogeyed the hole to give a shot back.

Quote of the day

“I’m getting soft. I’ve been living in Florida for too long now, so this is cold for me.” - Rory McIlroy who dressed in four layers and brought four handwarmers with him during his round.

For the weekend golfer

Cameron Davis was asked about the conditions at Augusta National for the average golfer.

Q. What do you reckon a 10 handicap would shoot today off those tees?

A. I don’t know. You could play really well and shoot below 100 if you make a couple of putts, I reckon.

Q. Likely to break 100?

A. It depends if they’re a low ball hitter or a high ball hitter. There’s a 20-shot difference between the two.

This course is hard. It seems like you want to hit the ball high into every green, and you had to hit the ball low. When the greens are firm and it’s windy, it’s kind of hard to do the low option, so you have to throw the ball up in the air and see what happens a lot of the time. It’s just hard.

Did you know?

* Fifty-two players made the cut this year, representing 14 countries.

* Tiger Woods holds the Masters records for most career four sub-par rounds in one tournament, at five. He did so in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2010 and 2019. Woods, who has won five Masters, won on four of those years. The only year didn’t win was 2010, when he finished tied for fourth. The year he won the Masters without four sub-par rounds was 2005.

Weather

As fast as the sun came out Friday, it went away Saturday with windy conditions and highs in the mid-50s. Players and fans alike were forced to bundle up to deal with the conditions.

For Sunday’s final round, it will be two ends of the spectrum. There will be a cold start of the day, with frost likely. It will become sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 36, High: 72.

The Tiger Effect

With Tiger Woods in the field and vying to make the cut, television viewership of the Masters was up for the second day. ESPN’s live telecast of the second round averaged 3.5 million viewers, a 31% increase from last year’s second round.

TV schedule

Sunday: Round 4: 2-7 p.m., CBS