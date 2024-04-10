Rickie Fowler wins Par-3 Contest

AUGUSTA – Rickie Fowler is the 2024 Par-3 Contest winner.
What that means to his chances to win the Masters … well that remains to be seen. Suffice it to say history is not on his side. As we know, no Par-3 Contest winner has gone on to win the Masters. However, Fowler does bring home a lovely crystal bowl for his efforts.
Fowler finished at 5-under-par 22 on Wednesday on the eve of the first round of the Masters. He had five consecutive birdies.
“The Par-3 contest is something special,” Fowler said. “You know, tradition of the Masters and being able to go out there, and now being able to spend with it my family.
“Been around plenty of the little kids over the years but a little different when we have our own out there. So special way for us first time having my daughter with my wife and I, and something we’ll always have.”
There were five holes in one on the day, tying the second most in history. Sepp Straka aced No. 5. Luke List, Gary Woodland and Viktor Hovland had aces at No. 6. Lucas Glover aced No. 7.
