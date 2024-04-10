Rickie Fowler wins Par-3 Contest

“The Par-3 contest is something special,” Fowler said. “You know, tradition of the Masters and being able to go out there, and now being able to spend with it my family.

“Been around plenty of the little kids over the years but a little different when we have our own out there. So special way for us first time having my daughter with my wife and I, and something we’ll always have.”

There were five holes in one on the day, tying the second most in history. Sepp Straka aced No. 5. Luke List, Gary Woodland and Viktor Hovland had aces at No. 6. Lucas Glover aced No. 7.