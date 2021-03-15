No Par-3 Contest again at Masters

The club said the decision was made due to social distancing protocols. The club also said it hopes the event will resume in 2022. The fan-favorite event is traditionally held on the Wednesday before the tournament.

Last year, the Masters was delayed and eventually held in November with a limited number of spectators, including guests of members and participants. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Par-3 Contest were all canceled.