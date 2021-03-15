No Par-3 Contest again at Masters

While there will be a limited number of fans as this year’s Masters, one tournament tradition is still on hold. There will be no Par-3 contest this year, Augusta National Golf Club announced.
The club said the decision was made due to social distancing protocols. The club also said it hopes the event will resume in 2022. The fan-favorite event is traditionally held on the Wednesday before the tournament.
Last year, the Masters was delayed and eventually held in November with a limited number of spectators, including guests of members and participants. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Par-3 Contest were all canceled.
In January, the club announced it would hold the 2021 Masters on its scheduled week, April 5-11, with a limited number of fans allowed. The Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt Finals are scheduled to be held this year.