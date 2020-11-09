Masters notes: There are still a few flowers in Augusta

The sun has risen over Augusta National Golf Club, giving us a first glimpse of the course ahead of this week’s long-awaited Masters.
While the blossoms of the famed azaleas are not as spectular as they are in April, there are still some late bloomers holding on for dear life in November.
The early-week forcast calls for cloudy skies with some rain throughout the week. There is an 80% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected in the low 80s to start the week with a dip to the 70s as the tournament progresses.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is here on the grounds as players have arrived for practice rounds and interviews in preparation for the start of the tournament on Thursday.
New cut line
This year, the top 50 players and ties will make the cut for the final 36 holes. From 2013-19, the cut line was top 50 players and ties and those within 10 strokes of the lead.
Please return for updates are we will add throughout the day with plenty of news and notes.