Masters notes: Round 1 resumes after weather delay

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 54, High: 70. Winds: NE shifting E 6-12 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Low: 55, High: 77. Winds: SW 7-14 mph.

Honorary staters

The 2020 Masters did get officially under way with the ceremonial tee shots from Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player and several groups were able to get started before the rain and expected thunderstorms began.

Nicklaus’ wife, Barbara, served as his caddy due to coronavirus limitations. The six-time Masters champion said it was a first.

“Normally I have one of the grandkids, and of course we couldn’t bring anybody except our spouses this time,” Nicklaus said. “Last night I said to her, I said, I think it would be kind of fun if you would put on a caddie uniform and do that, and she said, oh, I don’t want to do that. I said, yeah, you do, it’ll be fun. You’ll enjoy it. Everybody loves you, and it’ll be a treat for the people.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will continue its full coverage of the Masters. Check back throughout the day for updates to this story and additional news, features and photos.