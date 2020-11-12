2020 Masters Tournament: Leaderboard

Moved from its April dates to November by the coronavirus pandemic, the field for the 2020 Masters Tournament remains as it was set in April though only 43 of the top 50 in the world are present at Augusta National Golf Club. Five players either won or moved into the top 50 since golf returned, while Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew.
The opening rounds will use a two-tee start — last used in 2005 — because of the smaller window for daylight in November. The 36-hole cut no longer includes a 10-shot rule.
Follow this year’s rounds | Tee times:
This is the first Masters to not be played in the spring since is began in 1934.
Tiger Woods won last year’s tournament — his fifth Masters and 15th major overall — by coming from two shots behind in the final round.
Next year’s Masters is scheduled to take place April 8-11, 2021.