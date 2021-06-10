Local golf: Operation Double Eagle helps vets make transition

“The program has really helped me make the transition for military to the civilian work force,” said Bowling, a native of Bremen. “And one of the things that drew me to the program is that I’m an actual golfer, and I love the beauty of the course, and there’s some gratification that you’re helping make it look beautiful.”

The program was created to help address the needs of the 18 million veterans in the United States, 284,000 of them unemployed.

“This is really a good program for veterans,” Bowling said. “It’s a good way to help them with anything and make a transition back to civilian life.”

Information on the program is available at TheWarriorAlliance.org/Operation-Double-Eagle

University of Georgia graduate Spencer Ralston qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open at the final qualifier at Piedmont Driving Club. Credit: Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics Credit: Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

Ralston, Sigg qualify for U.S. Open

Recent graduate Spencer Ralston and 2017 graduate Grayson Sigg are the latest Georgia Bulldogs to qualify for next week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Their addition means Georgia will have eight representatives in the national championship. They join Harris English, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd and Bubba Watson.

Ralston and Sigg both shot 9-under 135 at the qualifier to earn one of the five available spots up for grabs at the Piedmont Driving Club. Ralston came up big at the end, making birdie on the final hole to avoid a playoff.

Sigg competes on the Korn Ferry Tour and recently won the Visit Knoxville Open to guarantee his spot on the 2021-22 PGA Tour. This will be his second consecutive visit to the U.S. Open.

Ralston, a Gainesville native, was a consistent force in his career and played in 51 of a possible 52 tournaments. His only professional event was the 2020 RBC Heritage.

The other three qualifying spots went to Davis Shore of Knoxville, Tenn., the medalist at 11-under 133, Hayden Buckley of Tupelo, Miss., at 10 under, and Rick Lamb of Nashville, Tenn., at 8 under.

Shipp, Phillips to compete in Palmer Cup

Ben Shipp of Norcross, who played at N.C. State, and Georgia’s Trent Phillips are on the United States team that will compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup this week at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago.

Shipp played at Greater Atlanta Christian and finished his career with five wins, tied for third-most in N.C. State history. He finished second at the ACC Championships is No. 33 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Phillips had one win and four top-10s this season and was named first-team All-SEC. He is No. 60 in the WAGR.

Cap City’s Peterson wins Georgia PGA Senior

Todd Peterson of the Capital City Club in Atlanta won the Georgia PGA Senior Championship at Glen Arven Country Club in Thomasville.

Peterson shot rounds of 68-69 and beat Paul Claxton of Brunswick Country Club by one shot. Sonny Skinner of Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton and Stephen Keppler of Marietta Country Club tied for third at 2-under 142.

They all earn a spot in the Senior PGA Professional Championship, which features 264 of the nation’s top senior players, Oct. 21-24 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The top 35 there are exempt into the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the top eight are exempt into the 2022 Senior PGA Professional Championship.