Local golf: Georgia Tech’s Aidan Kramer wins Rice Planters Amateur

Combined Shape Caption Bartley Forrester of Georgia Tech, who finished third, hits out of a trap on seven during the final round of the Dogwood Invitational Golf Tournament in Atlanta on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Bob Andres

Two share top spot at U.S. Amateur qualifier

Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester of Gainesville and Dalton State’s Steve Kibare of Canton were co-medalists at the first U.S. Amateur qualifier held at the Standard Club in Johns Creek. The two shot 8-under 136 to claim their spots at the 122nd U.S. Amateur, Aug. 15-21, at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Tied for third at 7-under 137 were the University of Georgia’s Nicolas Cassidy of Johns Creek and the University of Virginia’s Deven Patel of Johns Creek. North Georgia’s Miles Jones of Suwanee took the qualifying final spot at 6-under 138. The alternates are Wayne State standout Sean Niles of Cumming and Georgia Tech’s Andy Mao of Johns Creek.

The second Georgia qualifier will be at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course in Statesboro on July 18-19.

Combined Shape Caption Kyle Bachkosky of Peachtree City won the 2022 Georgia Junior Championship at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Roswell. Credit: Georgia State Golf Association

Bachkosky runs away with Georgia Junior

Kyle Bachkosky of Peachtree City finished with back-to-back rounds of 68 to win the 57th Georgia Junior Championship at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Roswell.

Bachkosky shot a 10-under 206 and won by five shots over Brycen Jones of Thomasville. Rahul Rajendran of Alpharetta was third at 3-under 213, while Glover Amick of Atlanta and Anthony Purcea of Buford tied for fourth at 2-under 214.

Bachkosky helped Starr’s Mill win the Class 5A high school championship this spring and finished second among individuals. He was named Class 5A Player of the Year by the Georgia Golf Coaches Association and is a two-time all-state selection.

Combined Shape Caption Mary Miller of Savannah won the 2022 Georgia Girls Championship at Callaway Gardens. Credit: Georgia State Golf Association

Big finish sparks Miller to Georgia Girls title

Savannah’s Mary Miller shot a final-round 69 to erase a three-shot lead and win the 43rd Georgia Girls Championship at Callaway Gardens’ Mountain View Course.

Miller shot a 5-under 211 (72-70-69) and birdied three of the first four holes on the back nine to take the lead over leader Averi Cline of Suwanee, who shot a 2-under 214 and finished second.

Defending champion Hailey Han of Duluth finished solo third at 1-over 217, Kallyn Black of Greensboro was alone in fourth at 4-over 220 and Camryn Coffield of Hamilton was fifth at 5-over 221.

Miller will be a junior at Savannah Christian and led the team to the GHSA Class A Private title this spring. Miller shot 65-67 to finish second at the state meet.

Combined Shape Caption Jin Chung, a PGA instructor at Chateau Elan, won the 2022 Georgia PGA Match Play Championship. Credit: Georgia PGA

Chateau Elan’s Chung wins Georgia PGA Match Play

Jin Chung, a PGA instructor at Chateau Elan Golf Club in Hoschton, won the Georgia PGA Match Play Championship at Atlanta Country Club in Marietta with a 3 and 1 win over Francisco Bide, a PGA assistant at Capital City Club-Brookhaven.

To reach the final, Chung defeated Kevin Carlson of Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta 3 and 2, Chad Ferrell of Peachtree Golf Club in Atlanta 5 and 4, Jake Keen of Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus 2 and 1, Gary Miller of Jennings Mill Golf Club in Bogart 2 and 1 and Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Tim Weinhart of Heritage Golf Links in Tucker 3 and 1.

“This match (against Weinhart) meant a lot to me because Tim was my very first swing coach when I moved to Georgia seven years ago,” Chung said.

Chung won the PGA of America’s Assistant Professional Championship in 2021. He won the Georgia PGA Assistants Championship in 2020.

Combined Shape Caption John Smoltz at his second job, playing in Wednesday's pro-am before the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Smoltz among favorites at American Century

Braves Hall of Famer John Smoltz is among the favorites at the 33rd American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, July 8-10. He is among the 13 Hall of Famers and 17 MVP Award winners who are competing.

Smoltz finished second a year ago, losing a head-to-head battle down the stretch against Vinny Del Negro, losing in a playoff. Smoltz and Del Negro are the Caesars Sportsbook third choices to win the tournament at 9-to-2. The favorite is Tony Romo at 11-to-4 and Mardy Fish at 3-to-1.

“I liken it to anything that I’ve ever done,” Smoltz said. “I’ve learned to fail, and I’ve learned through some of the worst moments because it drives you to become better. … It’s a sport that you can’t master, so I love every second of it.”

Smoltz, who qualified for the 2018 U.S. Senior Open, also finished second at the 2010 American Century and has twice won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament in Orlando.

Smoltz said his goal is to win the tournament and if that doesn’t happen, “I look to see where Tom Glavine is because I can never let him beat me.”

Miscellaneous

Camryn Coffield of Hamilton and Reagan Southerland of Atlanta earned the two spots at the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur qualifier at Dalton Country Club. Mary Miller of Savannah is first alternate, and Ava Merrill of Johns Creek is second alternate. The championship will be held July 18-23 at The Club at Old Stone in Bowling Green, Ky. … Former Georgia Tech standout Chesson Hadley finished a season-best fifth at the Travelers Championship to possibly revive a disappointing season that has seen him miss eight cuts in 22 starts. Hadley moved up 54 spots to No. 160 on the FedEx Cup points list and has six weeks to move up to No. 125 and keep his card for next season.