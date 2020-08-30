Johnson heads to East Lake with top FedEX Cup spot

Dustin Johnson holds the top spot in the FedEx Cup playoff finale at East Lake Golf Club this week. Johnson finished second at the BMW Championship Sunday, losing in a playoff to Jon Rahm, after winning the Northern Trust going away in the first two legs of the playoffs.
Here’s a quick look where the FedEx Cup playoffs stand.
The field
Here is the field of 30 for the Tour Championship, including where each will start in relation to par: Dustin Johnson (-10), Jon Rahm (-8), Justin Thomas (-7), Webb Simpson (-6), Collin Morakawa (-5), Daniel Berger (-4), Harris English (-4), Bryson DeChambeau (-4), Sungjae Im (-4), Hideki Matsuyama (-4), Brendon Todd (-3), Rory McIlroy (-3), Patrick Reed (-3), Xander Schauffele (-3), Sabastian Munoz (-3), Lanto Griffin (-2), Scottie Scheffler (-2), Joaquin Niemann (-2), Tyrell Hatton (-2), Tony Finau (-2), Kevin Kisner (-1), Abraham Ancer (-1), Ryan Palmer (-1), Kevin Na (-1), Marc Leishman (-1), Cameron Smith (Even), Viktor Hovland (Even), Mackenzie Hughes (Even), Cameron Champ (Even) and Billy Horschel (Even).
Moved in
Niemann started 31st, one spot out of the finale. His tie for third place moved him to 18th. Hughes started in 36th and moved up eight spots to 28th. Hughes made a five-foot par putt on No. 18 to advance. A miss would have dropped him to 32nd, giving the spot to Adam Long.
Moved out
Long fell from 27th to 31st, one spot out. Kevin Streelman dropped four spots from 28th to 32nd.
On the cutline
Horschel started 30th and ended in the same spot, the last golfer in the field.
Biggest move up
Niemann’s 13 spot jump was the biggest of those headed to East Lake. Finau moved up nine spots. Matsuyama moved up eight spots and Rahm moved up seven spots. Matthew Fitzpatrick moved up 24 spots from 60th to 36th. Jason Kokrak also moved up 24 spots to finish 42nd.
Biggest move down
Leishman’s five-spot drop was the biggest of those who made the 30-player field.
Eliminated
Tiger Woods will not be coming to East Lake. He needed to finish fifth or better but finished tied for 51st. Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson, Jason Day and Matt Kuchar were some of the other big names not to move on in the playoffs.
TV schedule
Friday, Saturday: 1 p.m. Golf Channel
Sunday: 1 p.m. Golf Channel; 3 p.m. NBC
Monday: Noon Golf Channel; 1:30 p.m. NBC