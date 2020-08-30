Johnson heads to East Lake with top FedEX Cup spot

Moved in

Niemann started 31st, one spot out of the finale. His tie for third place moved him to 18th. Hughes started in 36th and moved up eight spots to 28th. Hughes made a five-foot par putt on No. 18 to advance. A miss would have dropped him to 32nd, giving the spot to Adam Long.

Moved out

Long fell from 27th to 31st, one spot out. Kevin Streelman dropped four spots from 28th to 32nd.

On the cutline

Horschel started 30th and ended in the same spot, the last golfer in the field.

Biggest move up

Niemann’s 13 spot jump was the biggest of those headed to East Lake. Finau moved up nine spots. Matsuyama moved up eight spots and Rahm moved up seven spots. Matthew Fitzpatrick moved up 24 spots from 60th to 36th. Jason Kokrak also moved up 24 spots to finish 42nd.

Biggest move down

Leishman’s five-spot drop was the biggest of those who made the 30-player field.

Eliminated

Tiger Woods will not be coming to East Lake. He needed to finish fifth or better but finished tied for 51st. Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson, Jason Day and Matt Kuchar were some of the other big names not to move on in the playoffs.

TV schedule

Friday, Saturday: 1 p.m. Golf Channel

Sunday: 1 p.m. Golf Channel; 3 p.m. NBC

Monday: Noon Golf Channel; 1:30 p.m. NBC