How to apply for 2022 Masters tickets

The deadline to apply for tickets to the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club is June 21.
Tickets are awarded annually through a lottery selection process. One application per household is allowed and applicants must be 21 or older.
Next year’s tournament is set to run from Thursday, April 7, to Sunday, April 10, 2022. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters.
Practice rounds run Monday, April 4, to Wednesday, April 6. The ticket price for practice rounds tickets is $75 per day. The annual Par 3 event has not taken place during the last two tournaments, but is expected to return in 2022 on Wednesday, April 6.
Tournament tickets are $115 for each day.
Applicants will be notified in mid-July.