Here’s what to expect at the Masters during Sunday’s final round at Augusta National

McIlroy will start the final round Sunday at 12-under 204. He has a two-shot advantage over Bryson DeChambeau, who broke McIlroy’s heart by overtaking him on the 72nd hole to win the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

DeChambeau said they haven’t spoken about it, other than McIlroy offering congratulations when they ran into each other at the Open Championship.

“We’ve been fine ever since,” DeChambeau said. “It’s not really been an issue. It’s just going to be a fun day (Sunday). I’m really excited for the test.”

Here are five storylines to follow during Sunday’s final round:

Will Rory McIlroy win his first Masters

A victory would allow him to join the elite group of Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as just the sixth person to win a career Grand Slam.

A victory would also end a lengthy major championship drought. His last major, the fourth of his career, was the 2014 PGA Championship.

Will Bryson DeChambeau put enough heat on McIlroy to make a difference?

The fiery DeChambeau birdied three of the last four holes to get within two shots of the lead. His third-round 69 put him at 10-under and into the final pairing, where eight of the last Masters champions have emerged.

DeChambeau is a two-time major champion who relishes the spotlight, which has been intensified with his active role in social media. His fist pumps and show of emotions has drawn the crowd toward him.

“Just getting the patrons going, having a bit of fun with them, makes me focus more,” DeChambeau said. “It happens a lot here. It will be a fun thing to figure out over the course of time.”

Corey Conners challenge to win his first major championship and join Mike Wier as the only Canadian to win the Masters?

Conners has been a model of consistency through 54 holes and has made only six bogeys during the first three rounds. He had consecutive birdies at No. 8, 9 and 10 on Saturday to climb into second place.

Conner was runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Amateur Championship hosted by the Atlanta Athletic Club. His best career finish in a major was when he tied for sixth at the 2022 Masters.

Is Ludvig Aberg capable of making a Sunday charge?

The Swede had three late birdies Saturday to shoot 69 and will start the final round six shots behind McIlroy. He was runner-up last year in his first Masters.

“It was really cool to feel all the buzz and feel all the excitement and nerves and still be able to go out and shoot a good score,” Aberg said. “Hopefully we can do that again and see where it ends up.”

Can Justin Rose regain his early mojo and win his second major?

The 36-hole leader probably lost his opportunity by shooting a 75 on Saturday and will begin the final round seven shots behind McIlroy. Rose, 44, is trying to become the second-oldest player to win the Masters behind Jack Nicklaus, who was 46 when he won his final green jacket in 1986.

Tiger Woods was 43 years, three months, 15 days old when he won his fifth Masters in 2019 and Ben Crenshaw was 43 years, two months and 30 days old when he was his second Masters in 1995. Only seven players 40 and older have won the tournament.

Final pairings for Sunday

Brian Campbell will start the day as a solo at 9:40 a.m. with Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau in the final group at 2:30 p.m.

Other interesting pairings include Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg and Jason Day, and Corey Conners and Patrick Reed.

Who will be the low Bulldog?

First-time Masters participant Davis Thompson shot a 70 on Saturday and is the low Bulldog at 2-under 214. Harris English shot 73 and is tied for 25th, two-time champion Bubba Watson shot 75 and is tied for 30th, and Brian Harman shot 77 and is tied for 42nd,

Keep an eye on the past champs

Reed, the 2018 champion who now plays on the LIV tour, shot 69 on Saturday — his best round at Augusta National since the final round of 2023, when he tied for fourth. He will start the final round in a tie for fourth, six shots behind McIlroy.

The odds are even longer for 2007 champion Zach Johnson. He shot a 66 on Saturday, the best round of the day and his career-low at Augusta National. Johnson will start the last round eight shots off the lead.

A big payout for the winner

This year’s Masters champion will earn $4.2 million of the $21 million total purse. Scottie Scheffler won a mere $3.6 million for winning in 2024.

By contrast, Horton Smith earned $1,500 for winning the first Masters in 1934. The player who finishes in last place this year will earn $52,920, and guys who missed the cut got $25,000 and a parting gift.

It’s been a good weather week

Unless something unexpected occurs, this will be the first Masters since 2018 that hasn’t had a weather-related delay.

Inclement weather has caused issues for at least one run in the past six tournaments. A year ago the start of the first round was delayed because of weather, suspended because of darkness and completed the next morning.

This year’s tournament had a rough start, with rain washing out Monday’s practice round, but the competition enjoyed moderate temperatures with windy conditions.