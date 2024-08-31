Busy day in Atlanta, but at East Lake it was about golf and not football

At East Lake, in the So Cool Zone, a large screen showed the Georgia-Clemson game. There was mild interest in the game with a few fans stopping, some only for a moment, to check on the progress of the game. Several hospitality tents also showed the game.

“For sure, it’s the reason we are here. Otherwise, we would have stayed home,” said William Gentry, a Marietta resident whose daughter attends Georgia, on watching golf over football.

Kayden Parramore, 17, and Tripp Abernathy, 16, came from Alabama to attend the Tour Championship. Parramore clapped for Georgia as a big Bulldogs fan. Abernathy was less vocal, as you would expect an Alabama fan to be under the circumstances.

As for how long they would watch football before turning their attention to golf, that was easy.

“Until Georgia gets up, which shouldn’t be too long, and then when Ludvig Aberg goes to the range,” Parramore said.