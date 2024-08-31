Breaking: West Georgia high school quarterback seriously injured during game
Golf

Busy day in Atlanta, but at East Lake it was about golf and not football

Some fans at East Lake Golf Club gather around a large screen that showed the Georgia-Clemson college football game during the third round of the Tour Championship.

Credit: Chris Vivlamore

Credit: Chris Vivlamore

Some fans at East Lake Golf Club gather around a large screen that showed the Georgia-Clemson college football game during the third round of the Tour Championship.
By
1 hour ago

At East Lake Golf Club, at least, golf ruled the day Saturday.

Sure, No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 Clemson were engaged in a college football battle just down the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The noon kickoff nearly corresponded with the start of the third round of the Tour Championship. Georgia Tech was to host Georgia State later in the day.

The electronic signs along I-75 spoke volumes for the busy day in Atlanta. ‘Major Sporting Events Ahead’ they warned those headed to the events or passing through the city as traffic slowed.

At East Lake, in the So Cool Zone, a large screen showed the Georgia-Clemson game. There was mild interest in the game with a few fans stopping, some only for a moment, to check on the progress of the game. Several hospitality tents also showed the game.

“For sure, it’s the reason we are here. Otherwise, we would have stayed home,” said William Gentry, a Marietta resident whose daughter attends Georgia, on watching golf over football.

Kayden Parramore, 17, and Tripp Abernathy, 16, came from Alabama to attend the Tour Championship. Parramore clapped for Georgia as a big Bulldogs fan. Abernathy was less vocal, as you would expect an Alabama fan to be under the circumstances.

As for how long they would watch football before turning their attention to golf, that was easy.

“Until Georgia gets up, which shouldn’t be too long, and then when Ludvig Aberg goes to the range,” Parramore said.

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of New Westminster

Canadian football team’s coach discusses trip to Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A sports-filled holiday weekend on tap
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about the Georgia Tech-Georgia State football game
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

‘Confident’ Georgia Tech stuns No. 10 Florida State with 44-yard game-winning kick
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No solution for PGA Tour and LIV Golf remains ‘frustrating’
A scorching Tour Championship, a hotter Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy ‘loves’ renovation of East Lake Golf Club
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How to watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in Yellow Jackets’ home opener
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?