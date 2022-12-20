Augusta National to invite LIV golfers to 2023 Masters

“As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future tournaments will be announced in April,” Ridley said in the statement.

The 2023 Masters will be played April 6-9.

Prominent members of the LIV Golf tour include former Masters champions Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel. Former champions receive an automatic invitation to the Masters. Cameron Smith qualifies for winning the 2022 British Open. Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka qualify for winning the U.S. Open in the past five years. Joaquin Niemann was in the top 30 in the FedEx Cup point standings. Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen are all currently ranked in the top 50 in the world. All those LIV golfers were on the list of invitees included in Augusta National’s announcement.

“We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport,” Ridley said. “At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again.”