Tony Finau confirms Augusta National No. 13 now playing at 545 yards

Finau said he rarely hit more than a 7-iron for his second shot after a reasonable drive. That much has changed, but he felt the character of how the hole plays has not.

“I hit 4-iron the first time and 3-iron the second day,” Finau said.

The course is soft and long in the late fall and winter. Once it dries out for the first full week in April, Finau believes the big hitters will hit two clubs less.

“I don’t mind it for me,” he said. “I used to struggle with that tee shot. I like hitting driver, but I have to take it over the corner. Now I can hit it straight and it’s not going to go in the pine straw (through the fairway on the right).

The club has not publicly announced changes ahead of the 2023 Masters, scheduled for April 6-9.

Historically, the 13th hole plays as the easiest for the Masters. Last year, it was the third-easiest hole during the tournament. It played to a 4.852 stroke average, yielding six eagles and 91 birdies. Only the par-5 2nd and 8th played easier. In 2021, the 13th was the second-easiest hole. It played to a 4.622 stroke average, yielding eight eagles and 132 birdies.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said before the last Masters that the club was considering changes, at some point, to one of the iconic holes at Amen Corner.

“There’s no timetable,” Ridley in April. “Nothing to announce at this time. That’s something that certainly we have considered and will continue to consider. Admittedly, and I’ve said this before, the 13th hole does not have the same challenges that it has historically.”

Eureka Earth posted aerial photos of construction of the new tee at No. 13 in June. It was completed in November.

Before last year’s Masters, the par-5 15th hole was extended to 550 yards.

-Information from The Associated Press is contained in this article.