APGA championship to be played at TPC Sugarloaf

Tallahassee native Kamaiu Johnson is the defending champion after winning last year’s APGA Tour Championship. The win propelled him to multiple PGA Tour sponsor exemptions. Johnson is back to defend his title against a field that includes five players from the Atlanta region – Jabir Bilal (Atlanta), Karim Muhammad (Macon), Nick Wade (Lithonia), David White (Locust Grove) and Maurice Jeffries (Peachtree City) In addition, Tim O’Neal (Savannah), won the APGA Tour season-long Lexus Cup point standings title last year, is in the field. The field also includes Willie Mack III, who started four PGA Tour events as a sponsor exemption this year, making the cut last month in both the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic.

The players will be competing for $25,000 in tournament prize money with $7,500 to the winner. The Lexus Cup season-long point standings bonus pool of $30,000 will also be awarded with $17,500 to the winner.