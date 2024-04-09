BreakingNews
Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
Golf

2024 Masters first/second round groups and tee times

Tiger Woods reacts as he talks with fellow golfers as they walk down the second fairway after their tee shots during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tiger Woods reacts as he talks with fellow golfers as they walk down the second fairway after their tee shots during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By AJC Sports
Updated 32 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - Here are the groups and tee times for Thursday and Friday’s first two rounds of the Masters.

8 a.m./11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8:12 a.m./11:18 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

8:24 a.m./11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

8:36 a.m./11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List 37, Christo Lamprecht

8:48 a.m./11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

9 a.m./12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

9:12 a.m./12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

9:24 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9:36 a.m./12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9:48 a.m./1 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

10:06 a.m./1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

10:18 a.m./1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 a.m./1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 a.m./2 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

11:06 a.m./8 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

11:18 a.m./8:12 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

11:30 a.m./8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

11:42 a.m./8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:54 a.m./8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

12:12 p.m./9 a.m.: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry

12:36 p.m./9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

12:48 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1 p.m./9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 p.m./10:06 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 p.m./10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 p.m./10:30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 p.m./10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2 p.m./10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia elections ranking improves to No. 11 in MIT study2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING
Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
23m ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC

Credit: contributed

Here’s where the tick that causes meat allergy is found in Georgia

Credit: contributed

Here’s where the tick that causes meat allergy is found in Georgia

Credit: Karl L. Moore/Mooreshots LLC

Site of former Georgia Dome in Atlanta eyed as potential entertainment complex
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well
Unexplainable: It was a long road to the Masters for Akshay Bhatia
The day the lights went down on the Masters
Featured

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well
No charges for driver in Gwinnett 4-year-old’s pedestrian death