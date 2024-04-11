BreakingNews
First round of the Masters delayed
31 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - The opening round of the 2024 Masters on Thursday has been delayed due to inclement weather.

The opening of the gates at Augusta National Golf Club and first-round tee times have been pushed back. The opening round will not begin before 9 a.m.

The tournament said it will continue to monitor the weather closely and further updates will be made Thursday.

Heavy rain hit the Augusta area overnight. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms prior to 11 a.m. It also calls to be partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after 3 p.m. There is an expected rainfall of 1.50-2.50 inches. In addition, there will be wind gusts of 40-45 mph between 7-11 a.m.

The honorary starters ceremony was to begin at 7:45 a.m. with the first group to tee off at 8 a.m..

This is the fifth consecutive year that play has been affected by rain at the Masters.

