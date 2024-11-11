Zelnak Center renovation on Board of Regents agenda

Georgia Tech’s planned renovation for the Zelnak Center at McCamish Pavilion is on the agenda to be approved by the Georgia Board of Regents during Tuesday’s meeting.
In October, Tech announced the renovations and improvements to its basketball facility as part of the Full Steam Initiative. Tech is formally asking the Board of Regents on Tuesday to authorize the project that calls for a budget of $25 million to be funded by the Georgia Tech Athletic Association.
The proposal calls for the renovation of approximately 37,876 square feet at Zelnak, the Luck Building and the Freshman Gym within McCamish Pavilion. Constructed additions, including a vertical expansion of Zelnak, would total approximately 18,289 square feet. Expanded and upgraded spaces for strength and conditioning, sports medicine, film review and team lounges are included in the project.
“In addition to the new and reimagined spaces, (Tech) is planning design improvements that would address circulation challenges with the existing layout, thus allowing the two (basketball) programs to operate independently with limited disturbance to the other’s activities,” the proposal states. “The project would also create a more attractive and welcoming entryway highlighted by a new three-story lobby, while the exterior of the facility will align with the architectural style of adjacent campus buildings.”
Tech estimates the cost of the project to be close to $18 million.
The Full Steam Ahead campaign, spearheaded by the school’s fundraising arm the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, is a $500 million initiative of which $300 million has already been raised, according to Tech. The campaign’s aim is to, “enhance infrastructure across multiple athletics facilities, deliver a best-in-class game-day experience for fans and provide the resources needed to navigate the ever-changing landscape of top-level college sports.”
Renovations to Bobby Dodd Stadium to be completed before the start of the 2027 season are also included in the campaign but have yet to officially be proposed to the Board of Regents.
