Zelnak Center renovation on Board of Regents agenda

Georgia Tech’s planned renovation for the Zelnak Center at McCamish Pavilion is on the agenda to be approved by the Georgia Board of Regents during Tuesday’s meeting.

In October, Tech announced the renovations and improvements to its basketball facility as part of the Full Steam Initiative. Tech is formally asking the Board of Regents on Tuesday to authorize the project that calls for a budget of $25 million to be funded by the Georgia Tech Athletic Association.

The proposal calls for the renovation of approximately 37,876 square feet at Zelnak, the Luck Building and the Freshman Gym within McCamish Pavilion. Constructed additions, including a vertical expansion of Zelnak, would total approximately 18,289 square feet. Expanded and upgraded spaces for strength and conditioning, sports medicine, film review and team lounges are included in the project.