Yellow Jackets to open ACC play at North Carolina

The 2024-25 Georgia Tech men’s basketball team will face one of the conference’s top teams on the road when it opens ACC play this season.

Tech is scheduled to face North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Dec. 7 (2 p.m. tipoff on the ACC Network) as the conference unveiled a portion of this season’s schedule Monday. The rest of the Yellow Jackets’ conference schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ACC Network.

In January, the Yellow Jackets beat No. 3 UNC 74-73 at McCamish Pavilion. Point guard Nait George made a shot with seven seconds left before the Tar Heels missed the game-winner on the other end. It was Tech’s first victory over a top-three opponent since beating No. 3 North Carolina in the 2005 ACC Tournament semifinals.