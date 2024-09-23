Georgia Tech

Yellow Jackets to open ACC play at North Carolina

North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) is not able to score at the end of the second half in an NCAA college basketball game at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 74-73 over North Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) is not able to score at the end of the second half in an NCAA college basketball game at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 74-73 over North Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

The 2024-25 Georgia Tech men’s basketball team will face one of the conference’s top teams on the road when it opens ACC play this season.

Tech is scheduled to face North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Dec. 7 (2 p.m. tipoff on the ACC Network) as the conference unveiled a portion of this season’s schedule Monday. The rest of the Yellow Jackets’ conference schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ACC Network.

In January, the Yellow Jackets beat No. 3 UNC 74-73 at McCamish Pavilion. Point guard Nait George made a shot with seven seconds left before the Tar Heels missed the game-winner on the other end. It was Tech’s first victory over a top-three opponent since beating No. 3 North Carolina in the 2005 ACC Tournament semifinals.

Tech has only beaten North Carolina 27 times in 100 tries and only six times in 40 trips to UNC. The Jackets last won in Chapel Hill on Jan. 20, 2018.

The Tar Heels went 29-8 last season and lost to Alabama in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. This year’s team includes Tyzhaun Claude, who averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for Georgia Tech last season.

Tech went 7-13 in ACC play a year ago.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville
Placeholder Image

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s matchup with Duke announced
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 19 Louisville opens ACC play vs. Georgia Tech, which seeks to upset another ranked...
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How to watch Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville: TV & radio info, streaming, odds
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s matchup with Duke announced
Yellow Jackets have much to figure out during season’s first bye week
Takeaways from a Georgia Tech loss at No. 19 Louisville
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Hospital group buys 40 acres in Atlanta, silent on plans
Metro Atlanta counties have dismissed more than 45K voter eligibility challenges since...
‘Huge step’: Students return to Apalachee High after deadly shooting