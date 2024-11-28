Yellow Jackets soundly defeat Charleston Southern

Powered by 55.3% shooting in the first half, Georgia Tech raced out to an early double-digit lead and maintained it throughout nearly the entire final 30 minutes of a 91-67 win over visiting Charleston Southern on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion.

Nait George and Baye Ndongo led four scorers in double-figures with 17 points each for Tech (3-3) which shot 52.8% for the game.

The Yellow Jackets all but put the game away with an early 16-3 run that gave them a 26-13 advantage midway through the first half. The Jackets held a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game, save for when Charleston Southern (1-7) briefly cut the deficit to eight points early in the second half.