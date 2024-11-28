Georgia Tech
Yellow Jackets soundly defeat Charleston Southern

Georgia Tech's Lance Terry soars for a dunk. Terry scored 15 points. Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Powered by 55.3% shooting in the first half, Georgia Tech raced out to an early double-digit lead and maintained it throughout nearly the entire final 30 minutes of a 91-67 win over visiting Charleston Southern on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion.

Nait George and Baye Ndongo led four scorers in double-figures with 17 points each for Tech (3-3) which shot 52.8% for the game.

The Yellow Jackets all but put the game away with an early 16-3 run that gave them a 26-13 advantage midway through the first half. The Jackets held a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game, save for when Charleston Southern (1-7) briefly cut the deficit to eight points early in the second half.

However, Tech responded with a 9-0 run that extended its lead back to 17 points at 57-40 with just less than 14 minutes to go and never led by less than 13 the rest of the way.

Tech outscored the Bucs (1-7) by a 52-18 margin in the paint.

Jaeden Mustaf and Lance Terry added 16 and 15 points, respectively. Mustaf’s 16 points were a career-high for the freshman. George led all players with seven assists and Ndongo grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Tech returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Central Arkansas (2-4).

