Yellow Jackets make fifth straight NCAA volleyball tournament

33 minutes ago

Georgia Tech volleyball has been selected as one of four national No. 7 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The 64-team field was announced Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (20-9) begin postseason play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Madison, Wisconsin, against Tennessee (15-11). The winner of that match advances to face either host No. 2 seed Wisconsin (23-6) or Fairfield (21-11) at 8 p.m. Friday.

Making its 14th NCAA tournament appearance in program history, Tech is also making a fifth straight tournament appearance for the first time since advancing to the postseason five consecutive years from 2000-04. The selection also marks the fifth NCAA Tournament berth for the Jackets under coach Michelle Collier.

Tech is one of 15 programs in Division I to have won at least one match in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments. The Jackets are hoping to win a match in the tournament for the fifth year in a row, something never before accomplished in program history.

The Jackets are 16-13 all-time in NCAA Tournament matches and 7-4 in the Collier Era, the highest winning percentage of any Tech coach.

