Georgia Tech

Yellow Jackets help kick off 2024 ACC football season

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King meets with the media Monday during the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte.

Credit: Matt Kelley/AP

Credit: Matt Kelley/AP

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King meets with the media Monday during the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte.
By
15 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In a way, Monday was an appetizer to the main course of the college football season. And Georgia Tech coach Brent Key was the premier dish served as he was the first coach to take the stage at the ACC Football Kickoff.

“Can’t tell you how awesome it is to come up here and be the first person to kick off the 2024 season,” Key said. “Really signifies the start of college football.”

Explore'First Saturday on the Flats' scheduled for July 27

Key and three of his Yellow Jackets – quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes and defensive tackle Zeek Biggers – were open season to media members in attendance. A consistent theme for them all was the narrative pertaining to the excitement of the upcoming campaign.

That excitement seemed palpable from a team coming off a 7-6 season and bowl win with a second-year coach and an explosive offense which returns a bevy of important pieces.

“We’ve been talking about this since the bowl game in December,” King said. “I’ve been ready for a long time, ready to get back at it. Tired of just doing workouts, lifting, running. I’m ready to put the pads on and get right to it.”

King and his teammates officially report to campus Tuesday before starting practice Wednesday evening. Key, meanwhile, has spent the better part of the past 6+ months finding ways to improve his team through roster additions, coaching staff changes and continual cultural improvement.

The former Tech offensive lineman was asked if he sensed his current team was in a better place than when he took the ACC Football Kickoff stage a year ago?

“You build the culture of your football team January through July. You build your football team in the four weeks in August. It remains to be seen what type of football team we’re going to be,” Key said. “I know what type of locker room we have, what type of leaders we have. I’m excited to see where the team is going to be. We’re ready to get to work. The quicker we get down from here, (the quicker we) get out and report and get on that field and practice.”

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Key and the three Jackets spent 30 minutes on the main ballroom stage fielding questions, then moved into a conference room to answer more questions. Haynes discussed his 2023 position switch from wide receiver to running back. Biggers commented on the number of new defensive coaches in the program and how Tech’s defense could be better. King discussed his personal play, leadership abilities and how Tech’s offense can be even better in 2024.

There was a good bit of discussion about 2023 as well, but the Jackets tried quickly to put those thoughts to bed. Season No. 2 of the Key regime, after all, is just days away.

“It absolutely does give us confidence, but that doesn’t matter,” Haynes said of Tech’s 7-6 season in ‘23. “What happened last season happened last season. This season everybody starts 0-0. This season we still got to put on our pads, there’s still gonna be 100 yards on the field and we still have to go out and accomplish what we want to accomplish. New season, new goals, new expectations.”

ExploreA look at the 2024 schedule

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards2h ago

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle reactor back online after outage caused by valve issue

Credit: AP

Ga. native Bernice Johnson Reagon, whose voice helped propel Civil Rights Movement, has...
1h ago

Six Flags Over Georgia to require chaperones for those 15 and younger

Six Flags Over Georgia to require chaperones for those 15 and younger

A new world coming: Bus maker Blue Bird embraces an electrified future
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Former Georgia Tech QB Tom Luginbill joins ACC Network
Five talking points for Georgia Tech at ACC Football Kickoff
Georgia Tech legend James Forrest joins Damon Stoudamire’s staff
Featured

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Tyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJC
Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars