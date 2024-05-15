Yellow Jackets head to FSU to close out regular season

The Georgia Tech baseball team is still on a mission as it travels to Florida State for a three-game series to close out the regular season.
The Yellow Jackets (30-19, 14-13 ACC) hope to take momentum into next week’s ACC tournament and strengthen their NCAA tournament resume in the Thursday through Saturday series in Tallahassee. Tech has an RPI of 48 with at least five games to play - three this week and a minimum of two next week at the ACC tourney.
It also has a 13-13 record against teams inside the NCAAs Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 of the RPI. Baseball America this week deemed the Jackets ‘on the bubble’ for the NCAA tournmanet while On3 actually projects Tech to play in the Starkville (Miss.) Regional as a No. 3 seed.
“We’ve won six ACC series now,” Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall said. “A lot of ‘em against ranked teams. We have a really good record against ranked teams and Quad 1, Quad 2 teams. We’ve put a great body of work together and have (three) more games to go and hopefully we continue doing that.”
Florida State (37-13, 15-11 ACC) is coming off four straight road games and will be happy to be back home, where it is 25-3 this season. The historic Dick Howser Stadium was damaged last weekend by storms but will reportedly be in playable condition ahead of Thursday’s series opener.
Florida State, with an RPI of 9, goes into the final weekend of the regular season 1 1/2 games back of first-place Clemson in the ACC’s Atlantic Division and is among the top teams in the league in ERA, fielding percentage, scoring, slugging and strikeouts.
“We just stay right in the fire with another ranked team,” Hall said of FSU, ranked 10th nationally by most major polls. “Again, it’s (just) the ACC.”
After this weekend’s series, Tech will head to Charlotte for the ACC tournament which is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
