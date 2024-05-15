Yellow Jackets head to FSU to close out regular season

The Georgia Tech baseball team is still on a mission as it travels to Florida State for a three-game series to close out the regular season.

The Yellow Jackets (30-19, 14-13 ACC) hope to take momentum into next week’s ACC tournament and strengthen their NCAA tournament resume in the Thursday through Saturday series in Tallahassee. Tech has an RPI of 48 with at least five games to play - three this week and a minimum of two next week at the ACC tourney.

It also has a 13-13 record against teams inside the NCAAs Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 of the RPI. Baseball America this week deemed the Jackets ‘on the bubble’ for the NCAA tournmanet while On3 actually projects Tech to play in the Starkville (Miss.) Regional as a No. 3 seed.