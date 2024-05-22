Yellow Jackets drop ACC tournament opener

Georgia Tech had the tying run at the plate in the top of the ninth Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, but a strikeout ended Tech’s rally in a 12-9 loss to Florida State at the ACC tournament.

The Yellow Jackets (31-22) will need to beat Virginia (40-14) at 11 a.m. Wednesday to stay in the tournament.

Tech had fought back Tuesday from an 8-1 hole to get within 8-6 thanks to a five-run seventh. But the Tech bullpen gave up four in the eighth to put the Jackets in a 12-6 crater, far too much to overcome.