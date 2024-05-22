Yellow Jackets drop ACC tournament opener

Georgia Tech had the tying run at the plate in the top of the ninth Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, but a strikeout ended Tech’s rally in a 12-9 loss to Florida State at the ACC tournament.
The Yellow Jackets (31-22) will need to beat Virginia (40-14) at 11 a.m. Wednesday to stay in the tournament.
Tech had fought back Tuesday from an 8-1 hole to get within 8-6 thanks to a five-run seventh. But the Tech bullpen gave up four in the eighth to put the Jackets in a 12-6 crater, far too much to overcome.
Cam Jones homered to lead off the ninth and Vaughn Lackey plated a run on a fielder’s choice later in the inning making it 12-8. Drew Burress then drove in a run with a single making it 12-9.
That brought Matthew Ellis up with two on and two out, but the catcher struck out on four pitches.
Tate McKee got the start for Tech and lasted just three innings. The freshman gave up five earned runs on five hits. Reliever Camron Hill surrendered three earned runs on three hits and Dawson Brown was charged with four runs - three earned - in two innings of work.
Burress went 3-for-6 with three RBIs while Jones and Lackey drove in two each.
The Jackets are 2-6 in their last eight ACC tourney games.
