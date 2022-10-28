With support of Georgia Tech Foundation, J Batt launches fundraiser

“We are fully committed and committed in terms of maximizing the value and potential of the opportunity for Georgia Tech athletics,” Cabrera said at the Oct. 17 news conference when Batt was introduced. “So we’re going to be working together and figuring out what are the appropriate sources of resources.”

A $5 million scholarship drive probably won’t pull the lever to launch the Yellow Jackets into the College Football Playoff. And given that it held assets of almost $2.5 billion as of June 2021, a matching program that maxes at $2.5 million likely won’t make the foundation break a sweat.

But, as a program that aligns the institute, the foundation and the athletic department in perhaps unprecedented fashion and will lead to further initiatives – and furthermore was launched in Batt’s first week on the job – it appears to be the start of a fruitful partnership. And for a department that needs to be careful with its dollars, an additional $5 million would undoubtedly help.

Scholarships are no small expense for the department. In the fiscal-year 2023 budget, Tech is slated to spend $14.95 million on scholarships, 14% of the $105.2 million budget. Infusing the budget with $5 million to help cover scholarships can free money to be spent elsewhere.

Tech faces an unbudgeted expense in the form of former coach Geoff Collins’ buyout, which contractually obligates the department to pay the remainder of his contract, $10.5 million over the next three years. The installation of a new coach and staff could carry a significant cost, as well.

In a statement, Batt lauded the generosity of the foundation and sought the help of donors.

“We’re grateful for the Institute, the Georgia Tech Foundation and, of course, everyone who contributes to the Competitive Drive Initiative for the impact that they are making towards the success of Georgia Tech student-athletes,” Batt said.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.