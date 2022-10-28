Georgia Tech-Florida State: TV, online, radio information

Though fresh off a bye week, Georgia Tech worked on a short week and lost to Virginia. Now, the Yellow Jackets will have had nine days to prepare for Florida State.
The question of all questions this week for Tech is, who plays quarterback? The next question is, how well will he play? If not Jeff Sims (and even with Sims, how healthy will he be?), then who gets the call, Zach Gibson or Zach Pyron, or both? Can FSU handle a Zach attack?
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 29
Time: Noon ET
Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
Records: Georgia Tech 3-4 (2-2 ACC), Florida State 4-3 (2-3)
Television: ACC Network will televise the game. Chris Cotter will handle play-by-play, with Mark Herzlich as the analyst and Jalyn Johnson as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Brandon Joseph is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 109 or 203/SiriusXM app 966.
Online: RamblinWreck.com.
