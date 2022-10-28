BreakingNews
BREAKING NEWS: Vince Dooley, Georgia football coach with most wins, dies at age 90
ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech-Florida State: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Though fresh off a bye week, Georgia Tech worked on a short week and lost to Virginia. Now, the Yellow Jackets will have had nine days to prepare for Florida State.

The question of all questions this week for Tech is, who plays quarterback? The next question is, how well will he play? If not Jeff Sims (and even with Sims, how healthy will he be?), then who gets the call, Zach Gibson or Zach Pyron, or both? Can FSU handle a Zach attack?

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29

Time: Noon ET

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.

Records: Georgia Tech 3-4 (2-2 ACC), Florida State 4-3 (2-3)

Television: ACC Network will televise the game. Chris Cotter will handle play-by-play, with Mark Herzlich as the analyst and Jalyn Johnson as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Brandon Joseph is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 109 or 203/SiriusXM app 966.

Online: RamblinWreck.com.

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

At last, football brings Georgia Tech’s Ayinde Eley and his father together40m ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech’s J Batt hires executive deputy AD, Jon Palumbo
42m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why Josef Martinez is no longer in Atlanta United’s plans
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With support of Georgia Tech Foundation, J Batt launches fundraiser
39m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With support of Georgia Tech Foundation, J Batt launches fundraiser
39m ago

Credit: Aaron Doster

The Falcons don’t look like a first-place team, but check the standings
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Homecoming for Georgia Tech assistant (and FSU legend) Chris Weinke
38m ago
5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
39m ago
With support of Georgia Tech Foundation, J Batt launches fundraiser
39m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 11 high school football scoreboard
6h ago
WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top