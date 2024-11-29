Georgia Tech
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game time, channel, odds

Georgia fans light up the stadium at the start of the fourth quarter in an NCAA football game against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 31-17 over Tennessee. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Georgia fans light up the stadium at the start of the fourth quarter in an NCAA football game against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 31-17 over Tennessee. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
32 minutes ago

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a rare Friday edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.

Georgia (6-2 SEC, 9-2) has won 19 of the past 22 games against Georgia Tech (5-3 ACC, 7-4), dating to a 2001 victory that snapped a short three-game run by the Yellow Jackets. Tech has won the rivalry three times in the past 22 years — 2008, 2014 and 2016.

ExploreEverything you need to know about Georgia Tech at No. 7 Georgia

What channel is Georgia football vs Georgia Tech today?

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech will be broadcast ABC. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and FUBO.

What time is the Georgia-Georgia Tech game?

The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets kick off in Athens at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

UGA-Georgia Tech odds

As of Friday morning, Georgia is an 18.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The Bulldogs opened as a 20.5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is 51.5.

ExploreWeekend Predictions: Chargers clip Falcons, Georgia tames Georgia Tech

