The Georgia Bulldogs host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a rare Friday edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.

Georgia (6-2 SEC, 9-2) has won 19 of the past 22 games against Georgia Tech (5-3 ACC, 7-4), dating to a 2001 victory that snapped a short three-game run by the Yellow Jackets. Tech has won the rivalry three times in the past 22 years — 2008, 2014 and 2016.

What channel is Georgia football vs Georgia Tech today?

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech will be broadcast ABC. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and FUBO.

What time is the Georgia-Georgia Tech game?

The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets kick off in Athens at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

UGA-Georgia Tech odds

As of Friday morning, Georgia is an 18.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The Bulldogs opened as a 20.5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is 51.5.