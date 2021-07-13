What the Braves like about two Georgia Tech players drafted Monday

On Waddell, who hit .309 with eight home runs and an .876 OPS for Tech this year: “We just feel like you have a guy that can play shortstop, second base. Very good defender. (Makes) a lot of contact, doesn’t strike out. And when you look at a major-league team, you’re always looking for that type of player: a guy that can get on base, a guy that can play multiple infield positions and a guy that is a contact bat from the left side. And we’re real excited about him.”

On Malloy, who hit .308 with 11 homers and a .994 OPS for Tech this year: “Malloy was very intriguing. We think Malloy could play infield and potentially play the outfield as well. He walks a lot, and he definitely has some power. So we think we get him in a professional environment, and he’s got a chance to take off. … He’s really just hitting his stride now because he was a Northeast kid (from New Jersey). They don’t get to play as much up in the Northeast, so we think this may be an early-detection thing where we got him.”