Braves draft two-way star from Nebraska in 2nd round

Wake Forest's Ryan Cusick stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by Atlanta Braves as the 24th pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Wake Forest's Ryan Cusick stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by Atlanta Braves as the 24th pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta Braves
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves made an intriguing pick in the second round of MLB’s amateur draft Monday afternoon, selecting two-way player Spencer Schwellenbach from the University of Nebraska.

A highly regarded prospect both as a right-handed pitcher and a shortstop, the Braves drafted him as a pitcher with the No. 59 overall pick.

Schwellenbach won the 2021 “John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year” award -- presented annually to college baseball’s top combo pitcher-position player -- by hitting .284 with six homers and 40 RBIs and posting a 3-1 record with 10 saves and a 0.57 ERA in 31-2/3 innings as a closer. He also was named the Big Ten player of the year.

He made his debut on the mound for the Cornhuskers as a junior this year and didn’t allow a run in 17 of his 18 appearances. He pitched 4-2/3 scoreless innings against then-No. 1 Arkansas in the NCAA tournament on June 6.

The Braves continued their focus on college pitching in the third round Monday, drafting left-hander Dylan Dodd from Southeast Missouri State.

The selections of Schwellenbach and Dodd followed the Braves’ pick of 6-foot-6, 235-pound right-handed pitcher Ryan Cusick from Wake Forest with their first-round choice, No. 24 overall, Sunday night. The selection of the hard-throwing Cusick marked the second consecutive year the Braves drafted a Wake Forest pitcher in the first round, following left-hander Jared Schuster in 2020.

Cusick had 108 strikeouts in 70 innings as a junior at Wake Forest this year. He has struggled with control, although he showed some improvement in that area this year. He had a 4.24 ERA this year and a 5.01 ERA across three seasons at Wake.

The Braves envision Cusick, 21, as a big-league starting pitching if he continues to develop a changeup to complement his fastball, which has reached 101 mph, and curveball. But they also think he could reach the majors as a reliever and build up to starting.

The draft is being held in Denver in conjunction with MLB’s All-Star game. MLB moved the draft, along with the rest of the All-Star festivities, from metro Atlanta to Denver in response to Georgia’s new voting law.

The draft will continue Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Rounds two through 10 are scheduled Monday, rounds 11 through 20 on Tuesday.

More to come on this story.

