Braves draft two-way star from Nebraska in 2nd round

The selections of Schwellenbach and Dodd followed the Braves’ pick of 6-foot-6, 235-pound right-handed pitcher Ryan Cusick from Wake Forest with their first-round choice, No. 24 overall, Sunday night. The selection of the hard-throwing Cusick marked the second consecutive year the Braves drafted a Wake Forest pitcher in the first round, following left-hander Jared Schuster in 2020.

Cusick had 108 strikeouts in 70 innings as a junior at Wake Forest this year. He has struggled with control, although he showed some improvement in that area this year. He had a 4.24 ERA this year and a 5.01 ERA across three seasons at Wake.

The Braves envision Cusick, 21, as a big-league starting pitching if he continues to develop a changeup to complement his fastball, which has reached 101 mph, and curveball. But they also think he could reach the majors as a reliever and build up to starting.

The draft is being held in Denver in conjunction with MLB’s All-Star game. MLB moved the draft, along with the rest of the All-Star festivities, from metro Atlanta to Denver in response to Georgia’s new voting law.

The draft will continue Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Rounds two through 10 are scheduled Monday, rounds 11 through 20 on Tuesday.

More to come on this story.