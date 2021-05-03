What Jaguars coach Urban Meyer had to say about Jalen Camp

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addresses the crowd, backed by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell (left) and assistant head coach Charlie Strong, during an NFL draft party Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union) Credit: The Florida Times-Union Credit: The Florida Times-Union

General manager Trent Baalke spoke similarly.

“What you’re trying to do later in the draft is you’re trying to find guys with upside — guys that for whatever reason may not have gotten the type of notoriety at the position or had the success at the position or whatever else may play a role in that,” Baalke said. “But you’re looking for height/weight/speed, you’re looking for traits, you’re looking for anything you can hang your hat on to develop. [He’s] another guy that’s a great culture fit, has a great work ethic, an excellent mindset, and he has the physical traits to develop and help us not only as a receiver, but hopefully play an important role on special teams if he reaches his potential.”

Baalke was well aware of Camp’s performance at Tech’s pro day, when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, had a 39.5-inch vertical jump and recorded 30 bench-press reps at 225 pounds, three more than the NFL draft combine record for the position.

“For a big man, his vertical (jump), his linear stuff was excellent,” Baalke said. “His change-of-direction stuff was very good for a player that size. So, across the board, his numbers stood out. Just a big guy with traits that did some nice things at the position, and some things that our receivers coach and our offensive coordinator feel very strongly they can develop.”

