Georgia Tech’s Jalen Camp drafted by Jaguars in sixth round

Camp was selected in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the 209th pick overall. While his production (48 career catches) was far below almost all of his wide receiver peers in the draft, Camp likely intrigued scouts with his strong ball skills and his standout performance at Tech’s Pro Day, when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and recorded a vertical jump of 39.5 inches.

In going to Jacksonville, Camp joins two former Yellow Jackets, tight end Tyler Davis and wide receiver Nathan Cottrell. Camp was the first Tech player taken in the draft this year.