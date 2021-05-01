ajc logo
Georgia Tech’s Jalen Camp drafted by Jaguars in sixth round

Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp (1) sprints toward the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of Saturday's game against Clemson at Georgia Tech.
Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech | 11 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

He was a two-star prospect coming out of South Forsyth High, rated the No. 320 wide receiver in the 2016 class. You can now call Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp an NFL draft pick, as well.

Camp was selected in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the 209th pick overall. While his production (48 career catches) was far below almost all of his wide receiver peers in the draft, Camp likely intrigued scouts with his strong ball skills and his standout performance at Tech’s Pro Day, when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and recorded a vertical jump of 39.5 inches.

In going to Jacksonville, Camp joins two former Yellow Jackets, tight end Tyler Davis and wide receiver Nathan Cottrell. Camp was the first Tech player taken in the draft this year.

Camp is Tech’s first wide receiver to be selected since 2015, when DeAndre Smelter (fourth round, San Francisco) and Darren Waller (sixth round, Baltimore) were selected, following the footsteps of Yellow Jackets greats Calvin Johnson and Demaryius Thomas.

