What do bracketologists project after Georgia Tech’s ACC title?

Following the win, bracket experts Jerry Lunardi of ESPN and Jerry Palm of CBS Sports both moved the Yellow Jackets from a No. 10 seed to a No. 9 seed.

From a strategic standpoint, the value of such a promotion is questionable. Based on the historical data, the probability of advancing to the second round is greater as a No. 9 seed than a No. 10 seed, but the likelihood of making it to the Sweet 16 is considerably lower. That’s because the 10 seed plays the 7 seed, and that winner generally will face the No. 2 seed. However, the winner of the 8-9 game is almost guaranteed to play the No. 1 seed in the second round, one of the four strongest teams in the field.