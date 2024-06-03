Georgia Tech

Warner Robins defensive back pledges to Georgia Tech

46 minutes ago

Georgia Tech has added to its 2025 recruiting class with the pledge of an in-state defensive back.

Rasean Dinkins, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety from Warner Robins has committed to Tech. Dinkins announced his decision Sunday via his social media pages.

Dinkins is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He reportedly has nearly 30 scholarship offers, including ones from Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Southern California, among others.

At Warner Robins High School, Dinkins made 41 tackles (one for a loss) as a junior. In 2022, Dinkins made 57 tackles and eight interceptions.

Dinkins joins offensive linemen Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School), defensive lineman Andre Fuller (Grayson) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as part of Tech’s current recruiting class.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

