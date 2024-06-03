Warner Robins defensive back pledges to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has added to its 2025 recruiting class with the pledge of an in-state defensive back.

Rasean Dinkins, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety from Warner Robins has committed to Tech. Dinkins announced his decision Sunday via his social media pages.

Dinkins is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He reportedly has nearly 30 scholarship offers, including ones from Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Southern California, among others.