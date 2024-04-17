Two key Georgia Tech defensive linemen enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech’s defensive line took a hit Wednesday. Eddie Kelly and Jack Barton entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Both were expected to be on Tech’s two-deep depth chart next season.

In his one season with the Yellow Jackets after transferring from South Florida, Kelly (6-foot-4, 278 pounds) made 38 tackles (ranked 10th on the team), five tackles for a loss, registered 1.5 sacks and broke up two passes. He made a career-high nine tackles against South Carolina State on Sept. 9.

Barton (6-4, 265) had been with the program only since January after a standout career at Furman. A Centennial High School graduate, Barton was a 2023 preseason All-Southern Conference second-team selection and twice made the SoCon academic honor roll.