Georgia Tech

Two key Georgia Tech defensive linemen enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Eddie Kelly (97) reacts after a tackle against Mississippi during the second half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
37 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s defensive line took a hit Wednesday. Eddie Kelly and Jack Barton entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Both were expected to be on Tech’s two-deep depth chart next season.

In his one season with the Yellow Jackets after transferring from South Florida, Kelly (6-foot-4, 278 pounds) made 38 tackles (ranked 10th on the team), five tackles for a loss, registered 1.5 sacks and broke up two passes. He made a career-high nine tackles against South Carolina State on Sept. 9.

Barton (6-4, 265) had been with the program only since January after a standout career at Furman. A Centennial High School graduate, Barton was a 2023 preseason All-Southern Conference second-team selection and twice made the SoCon academic honor roll.

In 13 games during the 2023 season, Barton made 25 tackles — six for a loss — and recovered a fumble. He also blocked two kicks. Barton made 63 tackles in 40 career games for the Paladins after arriving on campus in 2019.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

