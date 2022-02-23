Transition, new faces mark start of Geoff Collins’ fourth Georgia Tech spring

“All I’m focused on is our team every single day and getting to work, not worrying about those (branding) things,” Collins said. “Just working with our guys to put the best product on the field that everybody in the Georgia Tech fan base, all of our players, all of our players’ parents, can be uber proud of the work that we’re putting in.”

Explore Jordan Domineck has unlikely explanation for going into transfer portal

Offensive coordinator Chip Long, who was hired from Tulane and previously had a successful three-year run as the play-caller at Notre Dame, is the most notable of the six new assistant coaches.

“We’re pleased to get him,” Collins said. “He’s done a tremendous job in a short amount of time installing the scheme, installing the mindset with our guys. Excited for him to get on the grass (Thursday) with our guys.”

It will be the first opportunity for Long and new quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke to work with two-year starter Jeff Sims. Collins said that a significant part of the interview process in hiring a replacement for offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude (dismissed after three seasons) was asking candidates their plan for developing Sims’ game.

Explore Jamious Griffin back into transfer portal

“He’s a great talent, and he’s a great kid. He’s smart, he works hard,” Collins said. “How can you develop him to the fullest? And I thought Chip nailed it during those discussions.”

Running back Dontae Smith and transfer Hassan Hall (Louisville) will take the lead at that position (directed by new running-backs coach Mike Daniels, replacing Tashard Choice, now at Texas) with the departures of Gibbs, Jordan Mason and Jamious Griffin.

Long and offensive line coach Brent Key will have to develop three new starters on the offensive line to replace left tackle Devin Cochran, center Mikey Minihan and right guard Ryan Johnson. Transfers Paul Tchio (Clemson) and Pierce Quick (Alabama) are among those who will compete for spots, along with returning starter Jordan Williams and returnees Paula Vaipulu and Weston Franklin.

The process of developing new starters is team-wide. No fewer than 16 players who started at least six games last season no longer are with the team.

“All I'm focused on is our team every single day and getting to work, not worrying about those (branding) things." - Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins

On defense, Collins replaced cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich and safeties coach Nathan Burton with former Tech captain Travares Tillman, who last season was cornerbacks coach at Michigan State.

Collins also hired Jason Semore to coach linebackers and replaced defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman (now at Michigan State) with David Turner, whose title is assistant head coach (defense)/defensive run-game coordinator.

Collins also has committed more of his time to working with the defensive coaching staff. He said on The Fan that he has been with the defensive staff “almost all day, every day” since the start of January, though defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker remains in charge of the unit.

A lot of experience and production will need to be replaced. Eight of the top 11 tacklers from last season either turned professional or entered the transfer portal.

“Just really excited, and I think the guys are excited, too,” Collins said. “The tweaks and adjustments that we’ve made on the defensive scheme that fit our personnel and the involvement in all of it’s going to be really good.”

Collins’ assistant coaching staff had been intact for the first three seasons before the turnover this offseason. Collins said he was aware of the perception of coaches leaving, particularly Tech alumni Coleman and Choice, but was not bothered by it.

“I have personal relationships with them, and I know (why they left),” Collins said. “I understand the optics out there, but I think if you deeply invest in others, that’s the right way to live and the right way to be, and I’ll continue to do that and keep it moving.”

He touted the hire of Turner, a 36-year college coaching veteran who in 2019 was named the national defensive line coach of the year while at Florida by Football Scoop.

“We love Marco, wish him well, and were able to bring in somebody with the résumé and coaching expertise of David Turner, which is awesome,” Collins said.

Collins will lead the Jackets through 15 practices beginning Thursday, starting a Tuesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday schedule. The March 17 spring game actually will be only the 13th practice. Following spring break, Collins has two more practices that he can hold. While those two practices may be fairly light, they will allow coaches to have another week in which players can be involved in team activities, such as meetings or video review, for up to 20 hours for the week.