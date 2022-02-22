Jamious Griffin back into transfer portal, per reports

He continued the depletion of the Tech roster, becoming the 12th player to go into the portal since the end of the season. Defensive end Jordan Domineck, safety Wesley Walker and defensive tackle Mike Lockhart had also decided to transfer since Friday. Griffin’s brother Ja’Quon, a defensive tackle, is among the 12, having transferred to Coastal Carolina. Coach Geoff Collins’ team begins spring practice on Thursday.

Griffin had been expected to compete for a significant role in the Jackets offense following the transfer of All-American Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama and Jordan Mason’s decision to turn professional.