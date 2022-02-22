Jamious Griffin back into transfer portal, per reports

Georgia Tech running back Jamious Griffin has returned to the transfer portal. After deciding to leave Tech in December only to withdraw his name from the portal less than two weeks later, Griffin put his name back in the database on Monday, according to 247Sports and Rivals, making him the fourth Yellow Jackets player to do so since Friday.
He continued the depletion of the Tech roster, becoming the 12th player to go into the portal since the end of the season. Defensive end Jordan Domineck, safety Wesley Walker and defensive tackle Mike Lockhart had also decided to transfer since Friday. Griffin’s brother Ja’Quon, a defensive tackle, is among the 12, having transferred to Coastal Carolina. Coach Geoff Collins’ team begins spring practice on Thursday.
Griffin had been expected to compete for a significant role in the Jackets offense following the transfer of All-American Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama and Jordan Mason’s decision to turn professional.
After Griffin made the decision to transfer in December, he received scholarship offers from California, Coastal Carolina and Western Kentucky. Collins worked to encourage him to reconsider, which he ultimately did. Griffin made his announcement that he was withdrawing from the portal on Dec. 15, the first day of the early signing period. Particularly with the departures of Gibbs and Mason, it was a win for Tech and Collins.
With his playing time scarce behind Gibbs, Mason and Dontae Smith, Griffin elected to redshirt during the season. He appeared in four games with seven carries for 23 yards. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
