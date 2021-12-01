Georgia Tech’s Tony Amerson, Jamal Camp enter transfer portal

They followed the announcements of Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Jordan Yates. Both members of the 2019 signing class, Amerson and Camp saw little playing time with the Yellow Jackets.

In three seasons, Amerson, from Montgomery, Ala., appeared in three games. Camp, a South Forsyth High grad who is the younger brother of former Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp, played in one. Both have three years of eligibility remaining.