Georgia Tech’s Tony Amerson, Jamal Camp enter transfer portal

August 6, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's running back Tony Amerson (28) runs a drill during a football practice at Rose Bowl Field on Georgia Tech Campus in Atlanta on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
August 6, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's running back Tony Amerson (28) runs a drill during a football practice at Rose Bowl Field on Georgia Tech Campus in Atlanta on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
26 minutes ago

Two more Georgia Tech team members have entered the transfer portal, running back Tony Amerson and offensive lineman Jamal Camp. Both decisions became public Tuesday.

They followed the announcements of Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Jordan Yates. Both members of the 2019 signing class, Amerson and Camp saw little playing time with the Yellow Jackets.

In three seasons, Amerson, from Montgomery, Ala., appeared in three games. Camp, a South Forsyth High grad who is the younger brother of former Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp, played in one. Both have three years of eligibility remaining.

Ken Sugiura
Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

