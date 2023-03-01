Georgia Tech’s Tonie Morgan named to ACC’s All-Freshman Team

Morgan is Tech’s second-leading scorer at 9.5 points per game, and her 3.8 assists per game stood seventh in the ACC prior to the league tournament that was to begin Wednesday. Her 5.6 rebounds per game are also second on the team. Morgan’s four double-doubles are most on the team, tied for 10th in the ACC and second most among the league’s freshmen.

Tech begins play in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina, in a first-round game against Boston College. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.