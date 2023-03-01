X
Georgia Tech hammers Syracuse as Jackets’ late-season surge continues

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A team that had difficulty cracking 60 points in January ended a turnaround February with a stunning road blowout of Syracuse.

Moving the ball with ease and rippling the nets, the Yellow Jackets laid down a 96-76 beating of Syracuse Tuesday night, putting on a performance that few road teams have ever managed in the building’s 43 years.

The Jackets hit on 52.2% of their shots, including 18-for-40 (45%) of their 3-point shots. The 3-point baskets and attempts both set team records as guard Miles Kelly set a career scoring high with 30 points with 7-for-14 shooting (also a career high) from behind the arc. It’s the second time in the past three games that Kelly has set career standards for points and 3-pointers. Forward Ja’von Franklin continued his strong run of play with a triple-double – 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. It was the first triple-double by a Tech player since 2011, fifth in school history and first by a post player.

With a short bench with guard Deivon Smith out with an ankle injury and guard Tristan Maxwell under the weather, coach Josh Pastner shortened his rotation even more. His starting five of guards Lance Terry, Kyle Sturdivant, Deebo Coleman and Kelly and Franklin played all but eight minutes of the game.

On the heels of a nine-game losing streak, Tech (13-17, 5-14 ACC) has now won four of its past six ACC games. Tuesday’s win was its first league win away from McCamish Pavilion this season and the first of the past four league wins against a team outside of the bottom four in the ACC. The win gave the Jackets a season split with the Orange, who defeated Tech 80-63 Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Tech passed the 63-point mark with 17:35 to play in the second half.

Going back to the 2010-11 season Syracuse (16-14, 9-10) has allowed more than 96 points in a regulation home game only twice, according to sports-reference.com.

After making 29.7% of its 3-point tries in its first 13 ACC games, Tech has now made 41.5% in its past six.

Georgia Tech 96, Syracuse 76

It was this kind of night for the Jackets. With a little under three minutes to play in the first half, Sturdivant felt confident enough to take a shot from the JMA Wireless Dome logo with a hand in his face. The shot banged in off the back of the rim, three of his career-high 20 points.

In the final minute of the first half, the Jackets held a 49-44 lead, not much of a cushion given how efficient the offense had been. With a little under 30 seconds remaining, Kelly found Franklin under the zone for a dunk and and-one free throw. Franklin missed the free throw, but the ball went out of bounds off a Syracuse player, allowing Tech to retain possession.

In the final seconds of the half, Sturdivant’s short jumper was blocked, but Franklin grabbed the ball out of the air and scored on a jumper as time expired for a 53-44 halftime lead.

