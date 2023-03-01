Georgia Tech hammers Syracuse as Jackets’ late-season surge continues

Going back to the 2010-11 season Syracuse (16-14, 9-10) has allowed more than 96 points in a regulation home game only twice, according to sports-reference.com.

After making 29.7% of its 3-point tries in its first 13 ACC games, Tech has now made 41.5% in its past six.

Georgia Tech 96, Syracuse 76

It was this kind of night for the Jackets. With a little under three minutes to play in the first half, Sturdivant felt confident enough to take a shot from the JMA Wireless Dome logo with a hand in his face. The shot banged in off the back of the rim, three of his career-high 20 points.

In the final minute of the first half, the Jackets held a 49-44 lead, not much of a cushion given how efficient the offense had been. With a little under 30 seconds remaining, Kelly found Franklin under the zone for a dunk and and-one free throw. Franklin missed the free throw, but the ball went out of bounds off a Syracuse player, allowing Tech to retain possession.

In the final seconds of the half, Sturdivant’s short jumper was blocked, but Franklin grabbed the ball out of the air and scored on a jumper as time expired for a 53-44 halftime lead.