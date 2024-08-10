Thoughts from Georgia Tech’s Brent Key after Saturday’s scrimmage

“I thought the defense came out and played with their hair on fire. It was very encouraging to see the energy they played with, the physicality they played with and the ability to not just stop a run but get after the quarterback.”

2. The coaching staff plans to watch tape and have tough conversations on the depth chart since players are still being looked over who would give the Yellow Jackets the best chance to win games.

“At the end of the day we are going to find the best 11,” Key said. “... It’s not going to be completely black and white as we go through it tomorrow. ... Eleven guys start the game on both sides of the ball, 11 guys on kickoff-return team, and we got to come and make a decision on who those guys are.”

3. Key wants Tech’s players to focus on their consistency and commitment and form daily habits that he thinks are necessary to build a winning program.

“There’s only one thing, and that’s to be consistent, and that’s what we talk about a lot,” Key said. “Working on to be a consistent football team, you have to be consistent on your daily habits, be consistent on what you do day-to-day basis.”