Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator

Faulkner has been on the staff of Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart for the past three seasons, helping Georgia win the national championship in the 2021 season and return to the College Football Playoff this season with a 13-0 record. In three seasons, Faulkner, a graduate of Parkview High, assisted offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the Bulldogs improved in total offense from 41st in total offense in 2020 to 25th in 2021 to seventh this season.

Faulkner brings several years of experience as an offensive coordinator and a reputation as a developer of quarterbacks and also an effective recruiter.