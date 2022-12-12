ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Georgia Tech has its new offensive coordinator. Georgia quality-control assistant Buster Faulkner has been hired by coach Brent Key to oversee the Yellow Jackets offense, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution learned Monday afternoon. Football Scoop was the first to report the hire.

Faulkner has been on the staff of Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart for the past three seasons, helping Georgia win the national championship in the 2021 season and return to the College Football Playoff this season with a 13-0 record. In three seasons, Faulkner, a graduate of Parkview High, assisted offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the Bulldogs improved in total offense from 41st in total offense in 2020 to 25th in 2021 to seventh this season.

Faulkner brings several years of experience as an offensive coordinator and a reputation as a developer of quarterbacks and also an effective recruiter.

The story will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons sign QB Logan Woodside, release LB Nate Landman
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade
18h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: AP

Hawks to face Grizzlies nursing several injuries
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade
18h ago
USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech follows big win with loss at North Carolina
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
21h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top