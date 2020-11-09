X

Tech-Miami kickoff will be in prime time

Georgia Tech football highlights of its 28-21 overtime win at Miami. (Video courtesy of ACC)

Sports | 51 minutes ago
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech’s Nov. 21 game at Miami (Fla.) will have an 8 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on the ACC Network.

The Yellow Jackets are playing at the Hurricanes’ Hard Rock Stadium for a second year straight as a result of the ACC shifting to an 11-game schedule of 10 league games and one non-conference opponent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tech stunned Miami 28-21 in overtime last season.

It will the Tech’s second game this season broadcast nationally on the ESPN-managed network. The first was Oct. 24, a 48-27 loss at Boston College.

