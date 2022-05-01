Tariq Carpenter, taken by Green Bay, is Georgia Tech’s lone draftee

Explore Getting to know Tariq Carpenter

Carpenter was the lone former Tech player selected, although several former Yellow Jackets agreed to undrafted free-agent deals shortly after the draft ended – offensive tackle Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals), running back Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers), wide receiver Kyric McGowan (Washington Commanders), cornerback Tre Swilling (Tennessee Titans) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (Dallas Cowboys).

Cochran and Thomas particularly had expectations of being selected in the seven-round draft.

Carpenter could play either safety or linebacker for the Packers. That versatility, as well as his extensive play on special teams, undoubtedly increased his value. While he was a four-year starter at safety for the Jackets, he worked out at linebacker at the Hula Bowl and the Senior Bowl.

“Teams see me like a big ball of Play-Doh,” Carpenter said after his Pro Day workout at Tech. “I’m so flexible as far as my position.”

The team’s interest in him was likewise no surprise. Green Bay was one of four teams to use one of their 30 pre-draft visits on him.

The day was not easy – the fourth round began just after noon on Saturday, and Carpenter was selected in the seventh round just before 5:45 p.m.

“I’m just going to take everybody who passed on me personally,” he said. “It’s just extra motivation, that’s all it is.”

It has been a long journey. When Carpenter signed with Tech out of Long County High as part of the 2017 signing class, he was rated the No. 175 prospect in Georgia and the No. 125 safety in the country, according to 247Sports Composite. Tech was one of a handful of power-conference schools to offer him a scholarship. He went on to play 52 games, starting 41 of them.

While Carpenter has been diagnosed with ADHD and has a speech impediment, he received his degree in literature, media and communication in December.

Before the draft, he called it a dream come true to be drafted, but also only the start.

“Honestly, I know once you get your name called, the work isn’t done,” he said. “I’m just happy that I know I’ll be getting an opportunity.”