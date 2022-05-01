Tariq Carpenter, taken by Green Bay, is Georgia Tech’s lone draftee

The draft had not transpired the way that Tariq Carpenter had expected. Feedback that he and his agent had received indicated that he would be selected in the fourth or fifth round of the NFL draft, but those two rounds came and went Saturday afternoon, and the former Georgia Tech safety did not hear his name called.
As the seventh and final round began, Carpenter said he was in tears as he watched the draft with family and close friends in his hometown of Ludowici. And then a phone call came from an official with the Green Bay Packers.
“I was crying before he called me because I was already kind of upset I was getting passed up, but I got that phone call,” Carpenter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He was just asking me if I was ready to be a Packer and things like that.”
Carpenter most assuredly was. And with their first pick of the seventh round, the Packers drafted Carpenter, the 228th overall pick. He became the first Tech defensive player to be drafted since defensive tackle Adam Gotsis and cornerback D.J. White in 2016.
“It feels like a dream come true,” Carpenter said. “That’s what every single person that gets drafted would say, but especially where I came from – I’m the second person ever to get a Division I scholarship from my high school and I’m the second person ever drafted (Jamin Davis, a first-round pick of the Washington Commanders out of Kentucky and a teammate and close friend of Carpenter’s, was the first) – that’s something I’m going to wear on my sleeve forever.”
Carpenter was the lone former Tech player selected, although several former Yellow Jackets agreed to undrafted free-agent deals shortly after the draft ended – offensive tackle Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals), running back Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers), wide receiver Kyric McGowan (Washington Commanders), cornerback Tre Swilling (Tennessee Titans) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (Dallas Cowboys).
Cochran and Thomas particularly had expectations of being selected in the seven-round draft.
Carpenter could play either safety or linebacker for the Packers. That versatility, as well as his extensive play on special teams, undoubtedly increased his value. While he was a four-year starter at safety for the Jackets, he worked out at linebacker at the Hula Bowl and the Senior Bowl.
“Teams see me like a big ball of Play-Doh,” Carpenter said after his Pro Day workout at Tech. “I’m so flexible as far as my position.”
The team’s interest in him was likewise no surprise. Green Bay was one of four teams to use one of their 30 pre-draft visits on him.
The day was not easy – the fourth round began just after noon on Saturday, and Carpenter was selected in the seventh round just before 5:45 p.m.
“I’m just going to take everybody who passed on me personally,” he said. “It’s just extra motivation, that’s all it is.”
It has been a long journey. When Carpenter signed with Tech out of Long County High as part of the 2017 signing class, he was rated the No. 175 prospect in Georgia and the No. 125 safety in the country, according to 247Sports Composite. Tech was one of a handful of power-conference schools to offer him a scholarship. He went on to play 52 games, starting 41 of them.
While Carpenter has been diagnosed with ADHD and has a speech impediment, he received his degree in literature, media and communication in December.
Before the draft, he called it a dream come true to be drafted, but also only the start.
“Honestly, I know once you get your name called, the work isn’t done,” he said. “I’m just happy that I know I’ll be getting an opportunity.”
NFL draft news from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
NFL beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter and the AJC Sports staff are providing exclusive coverage on all of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution platforms, beginning Thursday morning and daily in the ePaper. Our coverage will focus on things Atlanta readers want to know, including the top news, picks and prospects for the Atlanta Falcons and news about players with Georgia connections.
Mobile: Download the AJC app for latest NFL draft news
Twitter: Follow AJCSports, DOrlandoAJC, CTowersAJC, ksugiuraajc, AJC.
Facebook: Follow AtlantaFalconsNewsNow, UGASportsNewsNow, GaTechNewsNow
Instagram: AJC Sports and AJCNews
PLUS: Listen to the AJC Atlanta Falcons podcast, The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author