Georgia Tech’s Tariq Carpenter selected with 228th pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Ludowici

Notable: The first Tech player taken in the 2022 NFL draft. ... Was a four-year starter for Georgia Tech, playing in 52 games over five seasons and starting 41. … Earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl after a strong showing at the Hula Bowl. … With his size, he has been considered a possibility to play linebacker. … Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 and had a broad jump of 11 feet, 4 inches, the latter of which was tied for the best score recorded at the NFL scouting combine. … Was fifth on the team in tackles with 65, along with three pass breakups. … As a high-school senior, was ranked the No. 175 prospect in the state of Georgia (247Sports Composite).

Return to AJC.com for more coverage of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the NFL draft.