Georgia Tech’s Tariq Carpenter selected with 228th pick in NFL draft

Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter strikes a pose in the Yellow Jackets' game against South Florida at Bobby Dodd Stadium Sept. 7, 2019.

Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter strikes a pose in the Yellow Jackets' game against South Florida at Bobby Dodd Stadium Sept. 7, 2019.

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

TARIQ CARPENTER

Selection: Seventh round (No. 228 overall), Green Bay Packers

Position: Safety

Ht., wt.: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Ludowici

Notable: The first Tech player taken in the 2022 NFL draft. ... Was a four-year starter for Georgia Tech, playing in 52 games over five seasons and starting 41. … Earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl after a strong showing at the Hula Bowl. … With his size, he has been considered a possibility to play linebacker. … Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 and had a broad jump of 11 feet, 4 inches, the latter of which was tied for the best score recorded at the NFL scouting combine. … Was fifth on the team in tackles with 65, along with three pass breakups. … As a high-school senior, was ranked the No. 175 prospect in the state of Georgia (247Sports Composite).

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

