Georgia colleges, high schools represented in 2022 NFL draft

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, from left, head coach Doug Pederson, first round draft pick Travon Walker, and Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke hold a jersey during a press conference Friday, April 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Travon Walker, a defensive lineman from the University of Georgia, was the overall No. 1 pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Corey Perrine/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

This year, 35 players with ties to Georgia high schools and colleges were selected in the NFL draft, nine more than last year. Here is the list (the number in parentheses is the pick in that round):

First round (6)

No. 1, Jaguars, Travon Walker, DE, Georgia (Upson-Lee HS)

No. 13, Eagles, Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

No. 14, Ravens, Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame (Marist School)

No. 22, Packers, Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (Crisp Co. HS)

No. 28, Packers, Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia (Towers HS)

No. 32, Vikings, Lewis Cine, DB, Georgia

Second round (3)

No. 42 (10), Vikings, Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson (Archer HS)

No. 52 (20), Steelers, George Pickens, WR, Georgia

No. 63 (31), Bills, James Cook, RB, Georgia

Third round (7)

No. 67 (3), Giants, Joshua Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina (Archer HS)

No. 73 (9), Colts, Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (Cedar Grove HS)

No. 82 (18), Falcons, DeAngelo Malone, LB, Western Kentucky (Cedar Grove HS)

No. 83 (19), Eagles, Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

No. 86 (22), Titans, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Roswell HS)

No. 90 (26), Raiders, Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis (Carrollton HS)

No. 102 (38) Dolphins, Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Fourth round (4)

No. 107 (2), Texans, Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (Bainbridge HS)

No. 122 (17) Raiders, Zamir White, RB, Georgia

No. 133 (28) Buccaneers, Jake Camarda, P, Georgia (Norcross HS)

No. 143 (38) Titans, Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (Hillgrove HS)

Fifth round (2)

No. 162 (19), Broncos, Montrell Washington, WR, Samford (Cherokee HS)

No. 179 (36), Packers, Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina (Hapeville Charter)

Sixth round (7)

No. 183 (4), Patriots, Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina (Bradwell Institute)

No. 190 (11), Falcons, Justin Shaffer, OL, Georgia (Cedar Grove HS)

No. 195 (16), Chargers, Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia (Pace Academy)

No. 208 (29) Steelers, Connor Heyward, FB, Michigan State (Peachtree Ridge HS)

No. 212 (33) Rams, Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

No. 213 (34), Falcons, John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia (Marist School)

No. 215 (36), Cardinals, Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech (Fitzgerald HS)

Seventh round (6)

No. 225 (4), Steelers, Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss (Lee County HS)

No. 228 (7), Packers, Tariq Carpenter, DB, Georgia Tech (Long County HS)

No. 231 (10), Bills, Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson (Calhoun HS)

No. 243 (22), Chiefs, Jaylen Watson, DB, Washington State (Laney HS)

No. 244 (23), Cardinals, Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State (Chattahoochee HS)

No. 250 (29), Raiders, Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA (Cherokee HS)

