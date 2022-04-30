Georgia colleges, high schools represented in 2022 NFL draft

This year, 35 players with ties to Georgia high schools and colleges were selected in the NFL draft, nine more than last year. Here is the list (the number in parentheses is the pick in that round):
First round (6)
No. 1, Jaguars, Travon Walker, DE, Georgia (Upson-Lee HS)
No. 13, Eagles, Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
No. 14, Ravens, Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame (Marist School)
No. 22, Packers, Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (Crisp Co. HS)
No. 28, Packers, Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia (Towers HS)
No. 32, Vikings, Lewis Cine, DB, Georgia
Second round (3)
No. 42 (10), Vikings, Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson (Archer HS)
No. 52 (20), Steelers, George Pickens, WR, Georgia
No. 63 (31), Bills, James Cook, RB, Georgia
Third round (7)
No. 67 (3), Giants, Joshua Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina (Archer HS)
No. 73 (9), Colts, Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (Cedar Grove HS)
No. 82 (18), Falcons, DeAngelo Malone, LB, Western Kentucky (Cedar Grove HS)
No. 83 (19), Eagles, Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
No. 86 (22), Titans, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Roswell HS)
No. 90 (26), Raiders, Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis (Carrollton HS)
No. 102 (38) Dolphins, Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
Fourth round (4)
No. 107 (2), Texans, Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (Bainbridge HS)
No. 122 (17) Raiders, Zamir White, RB, Georgia
No. 133 (28) Buccaneers, Jake Camarda, P, Georgia (Norcross HS)
No. 143 (38) Titans, Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (Hillgrove HS)
Fifth round (2)
No. 162 (19), Broncos, Montrell Washington, WR, Samford (Cherokee HS)
No. 179 (36), Packers, Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina (Hapeville Charter)
Sixth round (7)
No. 183 (4), Patriots, Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina (Bradwell Institute)
No. 190 (11), Falcons, Justin Shaffer, OL, Georgia (Cedar Grove HS)
No. 195 (16), Chargers, Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia (Pace Academy)
No. 208 (29) Steelers, Connor Heyward, FB, Michigan State (Peachtree Ridge HS)
No. 212 (33) Rams, Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
No. 213 (34), Falcons, John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia (Marist School)
No. 215 (36), Cardinals, Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech (Fitzgerald HS)
Seventh round (6)
No. 225 (4), Steelers, Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss (Lee County HS)
No. 228 (7), Packers, Tariq Carpenter, DB, Georgia Tech (Long County HS)
No. 231 (10), Bills, Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson (Calhoun HS)
No. 243 (22), Chiefs, Jaylen Watson, DB, Washington State (Laney HS)
No. 244 (23), Cardinals, Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State (Chattahoochee HS)
No. 250 (29), Raiders, Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA (Cherokee HS)
NFL draft news from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
NFL beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter and the AJC Sports staff are providing exclusive coverage on all of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution platforms, beginning Thursday morning and daily in the ePaper. Our coverage will focus on things Atlanta readers want to know, including the top news, picks and prospects for the Atlanta Falcons and news about players with Georgia connections.
Mobile: Download the AJC app for latest NFL draft news
Twitter: Follow AJCSports, DOrlandoAJC, CTowersAJC, ksugiuraajc, AJC.
Facebook: Follow AtlantaFalconsNewsNow, UGASportsNewsNow, GaTechNewsNow
Instagram: AJC Sports and AJCNews
PLUS: Listen to the AJC Atlanta Falcons podcast, The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author