Taking a look at who can fill Georgia Tech’s biggest lineup holes

Neither appears to have been exceptional at their former schools, but earning a consistent spot in the lineup indicates a level of playmaking ability. At Tech, they’ll have an opportunity to play in a scheme that has enabled linebackers to stand out and will play for linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer, who has coached linebackers at Georgia, Tennessee and in the NFL.

At wide receiver, the Jackets will have to make up for the losses of Nate McCollum (transferred to North Carolina) and Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins, both of whom have completed their eligibility and are pursuing the NFL. The three combined for 100 of the 134 receptions that Jackets wide receivers made, led by McCollum’s 60 receptions, which were good for 655 yards and three touchdowns.

The returning receiver with the most receptions last season is Leo Blackburn with five. Three wide receivers have come through the portal, Abdul Janneh (Duquesne), Chase Lane (Texas A&M) and Christian Leary (Alabama). Lane is the most experienced of the three, having played in 27 games over three seasons and started 20. As a redshirt freshman in 2020, he caught 29 passes for 409 yards and two touchdowns, but then caught a total of 19 passes for 208 yards and no scores in the two past seasons. It’s not ultra-productive, but a 29-catch season doesn’t happen without some knack for route running and trustworthy hands. His time at Texas A&M would suggest he has both, along with a bit of speed.

Leary’s opportunities at Alabama were limited; he caught three passes in two seasons while playing in 18 games. His recruiting profile suggests untapped potential. In the 2021 recruiting class, Leary was the No. 75 prospect in the country and the No. 10 wide receiver (247Sports Composite). At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, he is destined for the slot. Having run the 100-meter dash in high school in 10.5 seconds, he may be the fastest player on the roster.

Janneh made waves at FCS Duquesne in his third season, catching 43 passes for 579 yards and nine touchdowns. While mostly against FCS competition, he had three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown against Florida State. His YouTube highlight reel shows crisp route running, an ability to make catches against tight coverage and a willingness to block. He’ll have to adjust to a different level of competition, but the ability is there. On his 22-yard touchdown catch against the Seminoles, he broke free from one-on-one coverage from Seminoles defensive back Azareyeh Thomas, younger brother of former Tech safety Juanyeh Thomas.

GEORGIA TECH SIGNEES (30)

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown

Nacari Ashley, LB, 6-3, 205, Marietta

Elias Cloy, OL, 6-3, 280, Alpharetta

Jacob Cruz, LB, 6-3, 215, Kennesaw

Evan Dickens, RB, 5-11, 180, Roswell

Bryston Dixon, DL, 6-3, 330, Leroy, Ala.

Bryce Dopson, WR, 6-2, 180, Snellville

Nico Dowdell, DB, 6-0, 175, Loganville

Gabe Fortson, OL, 6-3, 285, Kennesaw

Benjamin Galloway, OL, 6-3,300, Powder Springs

Ashton Heflin, LB, 6-0, 220, Newnan

Shymeik Jones, DL, 6-5, 265, Camden, S.C.

Steven Jones, DB, 6-1, 195, Gadsden, Ala.

Ethan Mackenny, OL, 6-4, 280, Marietta

Ezra Odinjor, DL, 6-3, 220, Kennesaw

Malcolm Pugh, DL, 6-4, 215, Leroy, Ala.

Patrick Screws, OL, 6-5, 300, Eufala, Ala.

Taye Seymore, DB, 5-11, 200, Atlanta

Eric Singleton, WR, 5-11, 170, Douglasville

Zion Taylor, WR, 5-11, 195, Norcross

Transfers

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown (School)

Jordan Brown, OL, 6-5, 320, Long Beach, Calif. (Charlotte)

Trey Cooley, RB, 5-10, 200, Raleigh, N.C. (Louisville)

Abdul Janneh, WR, 6-3, 180, Hanover, Pa. (Duquesne)

Haynes King, QB, 6-3, 205, Longview (Texas A&M)

Chase Lane, WR, 6-0, 185, Houston (Texas A&M)

Christian Leary, WR, 5-10, 175, Orlando, Fla. (Alabama)

Jackson Long, TE, 6-3, 230, Hendersonville, Tenn. (South Florida)

Braelen Oliver, LB, 6-0, 230, Douglasville (Minnesota)

Etinosa Reuben, DL, 6-3, 295, Kansas City, Mo. (Clemson)

Brett Seither, TE, 6-5, 228, Clearwater, Fla. (Georgia)

Andre White, LB, 6-3, 235, Harrisburg, Pa. (Texas A&M)