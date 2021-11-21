Taking a closer look at Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 8 Notre Dame

Collins owns two of the three most lopsided losses in Tech history going back at least to the start of the Bobby Dodd era (1945) – the Jackets’ 73-7 loss to Clemson last year and Saturday’s defeat. By margin of victory, it tied Tech’s 69-14 loss to Notre Dame in 1977, which before the start of the Collins era was the largest margin of defeat in the team’s modern era.

Key quote

“That’s a really good football team, but I thought we got out-coached, we got out-executed and we got out-physicalled throughout the game. Response to adversity was not like we’ve shown in previous games, and we’ve got to find a way.” – Collins

Key player

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams accounted for 120 all-purpose yards and scored two rushing touchdowns in the Irish’s dominating offensive performance. Gibbs, who had entered the game with a six-game streak with at least 150 all-purpose yards, was held to 122 yards, hardly a meager total – 58 rushing and 64 on kickoff returns.

What we learned

When Tech’s wheels fall off against an elite team, it can get really bad really quickly. Notre Dame scored on all six of its first-half possessions, five of them touchdowns, along with an interception returned for a touchdown as the Irish took a 45-0 lead at the half.

What’s next

Georgia Tech finishes its season Saturday at home with its annual Clean Old-Fashioned Hate clash with No. 1 Georgia, which improved to 11-0 after its 56-7 blowout of FCS Charleston Southern on Saturday in Athens. It will be the first meeting between the two archrivals since 2019 after the teams did not meet last year because of the SEC’s decision to play only conference games last season as a COVID-19 measure. The Bulldogs have won the past three games in the series by an average score of 45-11.7.