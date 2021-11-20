ajc logo
Georgia Tech goes down hard in thrashing at Notre Dame

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Thwarted on offense and trampled on defense, Georgia Tech suffered a most humbling thrashing in a college football mecca.

Up against a Notre Dame motivated to play for spot in the College Football Playoff, the Yellow Jackets took the field with a depleted roster and compounded their disadvantage with continued mistake-filled play. The 55-0 loss takes its place among the worst defeats in Tech’s history.

The loss comes a week before the Jackets will face an even more daunting opponent, No. 1 Georgia.

The defense of coach Geoff Collins was shredded again. Losing players in pass coverage, getting defeated at the line of scrimmage and missing tackles, the Tech defense was no match for the No. 8 Fighting Irish.

From the start, Irish receivers and tight ends ran wide open for quarterback Jack Coan, who completed 15 of 20 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than a half of play. By passing efficiency, it was the best game of his career, making him the latest Tech opposing quarterback to enjoy a field day at the Jackets’ expense.

Notre Dame's Logan Diggs (22) runs past Georgia Tech's Quez Jackson (4) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Caption
Notre Dame's Logan Diggs (22) runs past Georgia Tech's Quez Jackson (4) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

On a day full of lamentable plays, one stood out. One, a 52-yard touchdown pass from Coan to tight end Michael Mayer that raised the lead to 24-0. Mayer, possibly the top NFL prospect at his position in college football, had been properly identified as a player that the Jackets needed to track. However, Mayer was barely slowed coming off the line of scrimmage and caught Coan’s pass with no Tech defender within five yards of him. The play continued Tech’s season-long pattern of pass-coverage breakdowns that have led to big pass plays.

But it was hardly the only one, as it was one of six plays of 20 yards or more given up by the defense.

While Notre Dame (10-1) is a legitimate powerhouse, the Irish hit their scoring high against the Jackets. They were aided by two defensive touchdowns, one on Tech’s fifth play from scrimmage. Quarterback Jordan Yates, starting in place of the injured Jeff Sims, tried to throw away a pass while under heavy pressure. However, he threw directly at linebacker Jack Kiser, who ran untouched 43 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Georgia Tech 55, Notre Dame 0

It was emblematic of how Tech’s possessions largely transpired, with Yates running for his life after Irish pressure overwhelmed the Jackets’ offensive line. The Jackets finished with a season-low 224 yards of offense, as Notre Dame prevented a third consecutive opponent from scoring a touchdown.

Sims was one of several Tech regulars who were unavailable, along with defensive end Jared Ivey, cornerback Tobias Oliver, defensive back Wesley Walker and kicker Brent Cimaglia.

ajc.com

Ken Sugiura
Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

