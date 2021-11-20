Georgia Tech goes down hard in thrashing at Notre Dame

Caption Notre Dame's Logan Diggs (22) runs past Georgia Tech's Quez Jackson (4) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: AP Credit: AP

On a day full of lamentable plays, one stood out. One, a 52-yard touchdown pass from Coan to tight end Michael Mayer that raised the lead to 24-0. Mayer, possibly the top NFL prospect at his position in college football, had been properly identified as a player that the Jackets needed to track. However, Mayer was barely slowed coming off the line of scrimmage and caught Coan’s pass with no Tech defender within five yards of him. The play continued Tech’s season-long pattern of pass-coverage breakdowns that have led to big pass plays.

But it was hardly the only one, as it was one of six plays of 20 yards or more given up by the defense.

While Notre Dame (10-1) is a legitimate powerhouse, the Irish hit their scoring high against the Jackets. They were aided by two defensive touchdowns, one on Tech’s fifth play from scrimmage. Quarterback Jordan Yates, starting in place of the injured Jeff Sims, tried to throw away a pass while under heavy pressure. However, he threw directly at linebacker Jack Kiser, who ran untouched 43 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Georgia Tech 55, Notre Dame 0

It was emblematic of how Tech’s possessions largely transpired, with Yates running for his life after Irish pressure overwhelmed the Jackets’ offensive line. The Jackets finished with a season-low 224 yards of offense, as Notre Dame prevented a third consecutive opponent from scoring a touchdown.

Sims was one of several Tech regulars who were unavailable, along with defensive end Jared Ivey, cornerback Tobias Oliver, defensive back Wesley Walker and kicker Brent Cimaglia.